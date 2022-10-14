King Charles III won’t move into Buckingham Palace for FIVE YEARS due to £370m renovation

<!–

King Charles III will not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the £370 million refurbishment to be completed in 2027, sources say.

As the palace continues its 10-year renovation, the new king and queen consort Camilla is expected to split their time among up to four other castles.

A source told The sun their main residence remains Clarence House – just 350 meters away from Buckingham Palace and where they have lived for 19 years.

The couple moved into a five-bed house in 2003, a year after the death of the Queen Mother.

Obviously they will be spending three nights a week at Clarence House, two nights at Windsor Castle and weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The new monarch spent at least one night a week at Windsor Castle (pictured) as the Queen’s mobility problems worsened in the year before her death

The new monarch spent at least one night a week at Windsor Castle as the Queen’s mobility problems worsened in the year before her death.

“The renovation is way behind schedule, but the Monarch should live in Buckingham Palace,” the source said.

‘It is the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it threatens to become a tourist attraction.

“We basically have a king with no palace to live in.”

The couple also have their idyllic private countryside home, Highgrove House, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

King Charles acquired the property in 1980 and has devoted much of his spare time and energy to immaculate the grounds and garden around the house.

Buckingham Palace is about halfway through its largest renovation since before World War II, which includes rewiring, plumbing and heating.

Clearly King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will choose to spend their weekends at Sandringham House in Norfolk (pictured)

Their main residence remains Clarence House – just 400 meters away from Buckingham Palace and where they have lived for 19 years

The couple also have their idyllic private home in the countryside, Highgrove House (pictured), near Tetbury in Gloucestershire. King Charles acquired the property in 1980 and has devoted much of his spare time and energy to immaculate the grounds and garden surrounding the house

The wallpaper in a number of rooms, including the Yellow Drawing Room in the East Wing, is ‘preserved and preserved’ by experts before being re-hung.

The bill for the renovation will be paid by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant – the annual fee paid by the government to the monarch – with a third of the money set aside for the maintenance of royal palaces.

The project includes ten miles of water pipes, 6,500 electrical outlets, 500 pieces of plumbing (toilet, sinks and the like) and 20 miles of baseboards that will be replaced after experts warned there was a ‘serious risk’ of fire and water damage to the palace and the priceless works of art it contains due to the palace’s dangerous state of repair.

It is estimated that the benefits of the upgrade, including longer opening hours in the summer, more private tours and savings from the improvements, could be around £3.4 million each year.

The work required reflects the age of the building, which was first used as a royal palace by Queen Victoria and had not been decorated since 1952, the year the Queen took the throne.

While the King will not be calling Buckingham Palace home for the duration of the renovation, it is clear that he will continue to use the available spaces for work and meetings.

A two-minute video shared on the royal family’s Instagram account in 2020 revealed how 19th-century wallpaper is being removed ‘piece by piece’ from the Yellow Drawing Room as part of the East Wing work. Pictured, the yellow salon in 2018 for work