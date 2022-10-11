King Charles III and his wife thank team behind Queen's final journey from beloved Balmoral estate

King Charles III paid special thanks to the team who organized and supported his mother’s final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire following her passing.

The new monarch, 73, and his wife Camilla, 75, attended a reception at Station Square, Victoria and Albert Halls in the village of Ballater.

The pair were pictured reminiscing in headlines documenting the Queen’s passing and her final send-off as they mingled with attendees.

Pictures from the heartwarming event also showed people queuing outside Ballater station in anticipation of the King and Queen’s visit.

The couple, decked out in tartan, were welcomed to the Victoria and Albert Halls as they played the pipes on arrival

The Queen Consort opted for a tartan print ensemble as she attended the engagement in Aberdeenshire

Charles wore a traditional kilt teamed with an elegant gray blazer, and Camilla followed suit with a matching tartan ensemble.

Her skirt was teamed with a smart black jacket with a matching patterned collar.

The couple were welcomed to the Victoria and Albert Halls by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Alexander Philip Manson, his wife, Barbara Manson – along with the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen. – which pipes the game on arrival.

They were met by the fire and ambulance services, officers from Police Scotland as well as local pupils from Ballater’s Crathie School.

Camilla dressed for the chilly day in a tartan ensemble and put on a pair of gloves and some tights to keep warm

They also got the chance to greet the horses and riders who lined the cortege’s route as it left Balmoral

The Queen Consort gently caressed the horses that escorted the Queen’s hearse during her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh in September

Camilla gave the animal a warm smile as she stroked his nose during her and the King’s visit to Aberdeenshire

Upon his arrival, the King shook hands and thanked the royal fans who had come to greet him and the Queen’s consort.

In an emotional moment, he also gently petted the horse that escorted his mother’s hearse from Balmoral after her death was announced.

The queen followed suit and was smiled at as she petted the beautiful groomed animals.

Today’s engagement aims to share the detailed planning undertaken by North East Scotland, which was the backbone of the huge effort following the Queen’s death, with the King and Queen Consort.

The royals got to see the vehicles that made up the tractor tribute in Banchory and met the drivers involved.

Charles and Camilla mingled with council workers, agencies and volunteers behind the incredible broadcast and were treated to a digitized media display of the events.

Reverend Addie, who lives in Ballater, attended the reception and proudly showed the King the baton he was presented with for officiating at Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding in 1947

Civic leaders, strategic and tactical leaders, managers and supervisors, community liaison representatives and Crathie School students attended the reception.

People imagined gathering in tribute last month as the motorcade carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passed in Ballater

Also present were participants from Police Scotland, the fire and ambulance service, transporting dignitaries and the stewarding company, who helped keep the public safe.

As many as 550 people were involved in the delivery of the Council’s plans, all of which were delivered against the spectacular backdrop of Balmoral and Deeside.

An estimated 25,000 people attended along the cortege route in Aberdeenshire on 11 September.

Tearful well-wishers bid a fond farewell to the Queen last month after her coffin left Balmoral accompanied by a somber Princess Anne for a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

A hearse carrying the late monarch passed through the gates of her beloved Highland home and minutes later traveled through Ballater, where villagers – many of whom knew the monarch personally – threw flowers along the way.

A muffled silence descended as the people bowed their heads and the Lord Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire stood before Glenmuick Church.

With a single motorcycle outrider leading and six vehicles following, the hearse traveled at a stately pace through the Aberdeenshire countryside to Aberdeen, with Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence close behind in a stately Bentley.

At one point, as the cortege traveled through Dundee, a lone long-stemmed flower could be seen on the windshield of the rusty carriage, and in a rural part of the route, farmers paid tribute to the Queen with tractors lined up in a field.

Hundreds lined the high street as the Queen’s coffin was slowly driven through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate, where many locals consider her a neighbour.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village on her beloved Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood and where the royal family are given space to be themselves.

Many shops in the picturesque Victorian village displayed photographs of the Queen in their windows as a tribute.

The hearse passed Glenmuick Church where Reverend Davi Barr had rung the church bells 70 times after her death was announced.

There was impeccable silence as the funeral procession passed through the village.

Scottish farmers paid their respects to the Queen by lining her procession route with dozens of tractors.

Guards of honor lined both sides of the road as the cortege passed through the Aberdeenshire countryside on its way to Edinburgh.

Some raised their front loaders in salute as the Queen’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a wreath of white flowers, passed by.

People commented on what a ‘lovely gesture’ it was, with one social media user saying it was a ‘very fitting tribute to a beloved Queen’.

Further afield in Peterculter, people lined up on horseback to pay their respects, a fitting gesture for Queen Elizabeth, who was a keen equestrian.

Well-wishers who had patiently waited for an opportunity to pay their respects bowed their heads, while others saluted as the hearse drove slowly past.

Afterwards Margaret MacKenzie, from Inverness, said: ‘It was very dignified. It was great to see a lot of people come out to support and show their respect.’

Elizabeth Taylor from Aberdeen had tears in her eyes as she considered what she had just seen.

She said: ‘It was very emotional. It was respectful and showed what they think of the Queen.

“She certainly gave service to this country, even up until a few days before her death.”

Earlier, the Queen’s oak coffin – draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland – was carried in the hearse by six of the Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers after they had time to say their final farewells.

The wreath is made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favorite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine.