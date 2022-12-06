King Charles III visits Guru Nanak Gurudwara in Luton

King Charles today put aside the drama of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series to visit the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton as part of his one-day visit to the town of Bedfordshire.

The new monarch, 74, covered his head in a white, gray and blue checkered turban, as a gesture of humility and respect.

During his meeting, the king was also seen making the traditional namaste gesture that he often used as a greeting during the pandemic instead of shaking hands, while talking to volunteers, and a traditional shawl for meditation was placed around his shoulders in the prayer room

King Charles III (pictured) wore traditional dress to visit the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton on Tuesday

He was greeted by Professor Gurch Randhawa, Member of the Sikh Congregation at the Gurdwara, Deputy Lieutenant and Director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire.

King Charles also had the opportunity to visit the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand and speak to volunteers about the impact food poverty has on the local community.

He also met the volunteers who run the Sikh School and talked to students learning Punjabi and traditional music.

Earlier in the day, Charles was met by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, and the Mayor of Luton, Councilor Sameera Saleem at Town Hall before meeting with local groups and members of the public.

The King also visited Luton DART and took a ride on the airport shuttle which opens next year.

During his visit to Luton Town Hall, Charles met community leaders and members of The Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and Luton Town Football Academy

Britain’s King Charles III unveils a plaque during a visit to Luton Airport where he went to see the new cable-hauled mass passenger transport system

The DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit) is a cable-hauled driverless railway running on a 2.2 km (1.4 mi) line connecting Luton Airport Parkway station to the airport terminal in just over three minutes , 24 hours a day. It replaces shuttle buses that pick up passengers every 10 minutes.

King Charles’ visit to Luton coincides with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York ahead of their amazing docuseries this Thursday.

In New York, Harry and Meghan will receive the Ripple of Hope Award later today for taking a “heroic stance” against the royal family’s “structural racism” by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Association.

The King and Queen’s consort will confirm that they will attend her annual Christmas carols at Westminster Abbey with the Princess of Wales on the same day the second episode of Harry and Meghan’s documentary airs on Netflix in a show of solidarity.

King Charles and Queen consort Camilla will attend the Carol service, hosted by mother-of-three Kate Middleton and also attended by Prince William on Thursday 15 December, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £88million docuseries is on the streaming platform is dropped.

Kensington Palace confirmed today that ‘The New Fab Four’, as they have been dubbed, will attend the ceremony together.

The announcement comes the day after the second Harry & Meghan trailer was released, in which Prince Harry, 38, declared a “dirty game” going on, while others discussed a “war against Meghan.”

