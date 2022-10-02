King Charles III to host South African leader in state visit

LONDON (AP) – King Charles III will welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK next month for three days of high-level talks, celebrating his government’s first state visit with the leader of a Commonwealth member has close ties to the royal family. family.

Ramaphosa has accepted Charles’ invitation for a November 22-24 state visit, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The South African leader is accompanied by his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe.

Charles has visited South Africa several times since 1997. At Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013, he said the world would be a “poorer place” without the man who led South Africa’s transition from apartheid to multi-ethnic democracy. was owed “a huge thank you” for his performance.

The King and Camilla, the Queen’s consort – then the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall – welcomed former South African President Jacob Zuma to the UK at the start of a state visit in 2010.

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Harry, have also visited South Africa on a number of occasions.

