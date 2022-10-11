King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says

LONDON (AP) – King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony Elizabeth installed in 1953, in keeping with Charles’s plans for a slimmed-down monarchy. Although the palace gave few details, British media reported that the guest list would be reduced to 2,000 from 8,000.

Charles will be crowned in a solemn religious ceremony led by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the palace said in a statement. Camilla, the queen’s consort, will be crowned with her husband.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s current role and look to the future while rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace said.

Charles will be anointed with holy oil before receiving the orb, scepter and coronation ring. Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The palace plans the coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb, as Charles and his heir, Prince William, try to demonstrate that the monarchy is still relevant in modern, multicultural Britain. While there was widespread respect for Elizabeth, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of people who have waited hours to pass her coffin, there is no guarantee that the respect for Charles will be transferred.

Organizers are expected to snap photos ahead of a ceremony lasting about an hour, in line with the Queen’s “immensely moving” funeral last month, said royal historian Robert Lacey, author of “Majesty: Elizabeth II and the House of Windsor.”

“You must also remember that while all the reverence and seriousness of the Queen’s funeral was very much focused on paying tribute to her, a coronation is a tribute to an institution rather than a person, with whom many thoughtful people in this country do not I agree,” Lacey told the BBC.

While most of the coronation ceremony, which has changed little in the last 1,000 years, is expected to remain intact, some of the more finicky trappings of pomp can be trimmed as Britain grapples with rising inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine. The view is important.

“The idea that this very lavish coronation comes after a winter of austerity, a cost of living crisis, but also, I think, the feeling that thousands of foreign dignitaries are flying in on planes guzzling oil and gasoline or whatever they slurp to the coronation of the environmentally-loving monarch – all those things can sound very awkward,” Anna Whitelock, a professor of the history of modern monarchy at City University London, told the BBC.

The ceremony traditionally takes place several months after the monarch’s accession to the throne, allowing time for mourning for his predecessor and organizing the event. Charles is expected to sign a proclamation later this year formally announcing the date of the ceremony at a meeting of his senior advisers, known as the Privy Council.

