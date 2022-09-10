King Charles III, the Princess Royal and Prince Edward remember the Queen in BBC special

King Charles III has recalled how the Queen tried the crown at home before her coronation – as he and his siblings paid tribute to the Queen in a BBC special that last aired.

King Charles III, 73, Princess Royal, 72, and Prince Edward, 58, all reminisced about their mother in clips shared by the BBC as part of a BBC One special aired last night, A Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

In the interviews, believed to have been recorded before the Queen’s death, the new Monarch and his siblings recalled her sense of humor and the “twinkle” in her eye, as well as other “great” moments and family vacations.

Prince Andrew, 62, the Queen’s third child, did not appear in the clips shared by the BBC.

Tributes from around the world have been pouring in since the announcement that the Queen had passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral.

King Charles, who spoke first, recalled watching his mother prepare for her own coronation in 1953, when he was three.

“I’ll never forget when we were little, we took a bath and she came to practice wearing the crown for the coronation,” he said.

“I’ll never forget all those wonderful moments,” he added.

He added that it would have been “difficult” if the Queen had not been present all his life.

The new Monarch and his siblings remembered the Queen’s sense of humor and the “twinkle” in her eye, as well as other “great” moments and family vacations. Pictured in 2007

‘She was always there, I could talk to her about this, that or the other.

“I think that’s always going to be something that’s going to be really hard not to have,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal reminisced about the royal family’s busy vacations away from the limelight.

“A lot happened during those periods…they were probably the times she enjoyed the most,” she said.

“Partly because it included all the things she liked — the countryside, the dogs, the horses, and just being outside — and being able to kind of stay away from that public gaze,” she added.

Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest child, recalled the “extraordinary” appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, which took the whole world by surprise.

In the skit, Daniel Craig, who played the role of James Bond at the time, was called to Buckingham Palace to pick up the Queen.

Corgis in tow, the Monarch, dressed in a pink suit, was accompanied by the actor who played her secret agent in a helicopter.

The humorous clip culminated with a stunt double for the Queen who launched herself from the helicopter and was dropped into the ceremony to loud applause.

Prince Edward said: ‘There was Daniel Craig as James Bond, arriving at Buckingham Palace… and everyone, wherever you were in the world, was thinking exactly the same: who’s going to play the Queen? And it was the queen.’

The late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured with their children and pets in Balmoral in 1979

“And it had the same effect on everyone watching — they just couldn’t believe it,” he added.

“I thought it was an extraordinary moment because it just showed that fantastic twinkle and sense of humor – the fact that my mother kept that all to herself, and the team didn’t tell the team that anyone was just brilliant,” the royal continued.

The program was broadcast after King Charles III delivered his first national speech from the Buckingham Palace drawing room.

The new king paid tribute to his ‘darling mama’ the queen last night, promising to ‘renew’ her ‘promise of a lifetime of service’ as he delivered a very revealing and personal maiden speech to the nation.

He addressed the nation from the same room where his mother made dozens of Christmas messages in a historic nod to her impressive legacy.

She was playfully ‘parachuted’ into the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony in London 2012, after meeting James Bond at Buckingham Palace – with corgis in tow, of course (pictured)

The monarch held back tears and said, ‘To my dear mama, thank you, thank you’, greeting Elizabeth II as an ‘inspiration and example to me and all my family’ after her death in Balmoral on Thursday at age 96.

In a moving speech delivered during a prayer and reflection service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the King spoke of a “time of change for my family,” as he praised his “cute wife Camilla” who will become queen consort “as recognition for her own faithful public service since our marriage 17 years ago.”

Charles, 72, extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad”.

The King also used his speech to announce that he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales – a role most recently filled by Diana.

Now touching new video released by the palace shows King Charles in the moments before and after he gave his address as the cameras and lighting were organized around him.