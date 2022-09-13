King Charles III swoons as he spots a Corgi among the crowds greeting him in Northern Ireland   

The King was delighted to see a corgi in the crowd during a walk in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, 74, greeted the benefactors as they landed in Belfast for the final leg of their UK tour.

The new monarch, 73, was deeply moved by the outpouring of love the Northern Ireland public showed to his late mother and the confidence they showed in him after he took the throne.

However, it was a sassy Corgi named Connie who stole the show during a stop in Hillsborough.

Royal fans have taken their Corgis on royal walks in tribute to the late Queen, who passed away on Thursday and was known for her love of the breed.

Charles, who grew up with his mother’s generous pack of Corgis and Dorgis, seemed delighted to spot the familiar breed on arrival in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

The sovereign, who had come to meet his subject from Northern Ireland, was attracted to the pet carried by his owner.

The Monarch was seen swooning as he extended his hand to the Corgi for the pet to sniff.

The king hugged the puppy as he chatted with his owner and the school children who had skipped class to witness his historic visit to Hillsborough.

The moment provided some lightheartedness for Prince Charles, whose calendar has been filled with official events since announcing the death of his mother the Queen last week.

The new sovereign looked solemn today as he vowed to follow his late mother’s ‘shining example’ as he and his wife were greeted with loud applause and cheers after arriving in Northern Ireland.

In a powerful speech praising Queen Elizabeth II’s “long life of public service,” King Charles noted the “significant and historic” changes she had seen in the province during her illustrious life, saying she “never was stopped praying for the best of times for this place and its people’.

The schoolchildren gave the new monarch and his wife a warm welcome to the historic village of Hillsborough

Speaking to the assembled guests in the official royal household, the new monarch, who addressed the county for the first time as king, vowed to uphold the “firm faith” of his late mother and “to promote the well-being of all citizens of Northern Ireland.” Search’.

Earlier in the day, King Charles and Queen Consort, both dressed in black, shook hands with official dignitaries before departing for the historic village of Hillsborough, where they greeted mourners outside the royal residence.

The jet carrying His Majesty landed at George Best Belfast City Airport just before noon for its 40th visit to the province – but his first as king, and his saddest.

Benefactors, including children clutching bouquets of flowers, lined the streets outside Hillsborough Castle, five meters deep behind large metal barriers as they prepared for the king’s first address in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday was the last of Charles’ tour of the UK, after the new king spent last night in Edinburgh, where he and his three siblings held a silent vigil for their mother by forming a guard of honor around her coffin.