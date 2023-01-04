King Charles III sees the funny side after a shocked waiter says ‘Sorry, King’ after bumping into him

It came before Charles traveled to Sandringham with his family for Christmas

King Charles III saw the funny side after bumping into a horrified waiter in a pub in Mayfair.

The monarch was out with his wife Camilla, queen consort, before Christmas when a member of staff came across him.

The waiter caused laughter from Charles and his companions in the central London pub when he profusely apologized and said ‘Sorry, King’ instead of ‘Your Majesty’.

It happened days before Charles traveled to Sandringham in Norfolk, where he spent Christmas with the rest of the royal family.

King Charles, pictured here in Sandringham on New Year’s Day, saw the funny side after bumping into a waiter in a pub in Mayfair before Christmas

The king was out with his wife Camilla when the surprise meeting took place. Pictured: Charles and Camilla in Sandringham on Christmas Day

A friend of His Majesty’s told the Daily Mail: ‘The King and Queen were attending a party in the pub and the man had to carry a large tray of snacks from the kitchen.

He opened the chamber door with his back so he could keep both hands on the heavy tray. Then he bumped into someone.

He turned and saw that it was the king. Horrified, he said, “Sorry, King.”

Later he was told by his boss that the king thought it was very funny and that it was the first time he had been called ‘king’.

“In the future he should call him “Your Majesty.”

It came after a difficult year for Charles, with the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September, leading to his ascension.

But he seemed in good spirits over Christmas, as could be seen laughing and joking with members of the public outside Sandringham over the festive period.

Preparations will be stepped up in the coming months for his coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

It is the first coronation of a British monarch in his life, with his mother reigning for 70 years after she was crowned queen in 1952.