King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in ‘sanctuary’

The king feels he can find solace in the chapel built on the Highgrove estate

The Mail on Sunday may reveal the king wanted to pray in a private ‘shrine’

He did this from his Gloucestershire retreat, it wasn’t the only reason he visited

When the new king decided to retire to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the palace was quick to point out that he was still busy at work.

While ‘breathing’ from a hectic series of ceremonies following the death of his mother the Queen, he spoke to world leaders and governors-general from his Gloucestershire retreat on Thursday.

But it’s clear that Highgrove’s home comforts weren’t the only reason for his trip.

For The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Charles was eager to spend time praying for both his mother and late father in a private ‘shrine’ – a chapel built in the gardens of Highgrove.

The curious little building is said to be one of the few places where the king can find solace. Nestled among the foliage of his prized Gloucestershire estate, the chapel was built to the King’s specifications.

Inspired by the designs of the Orthodox Church – the tradition followed by his paternal grandparents – the chapel is said to be a non-denominational place of worship after all. The king would see the silent building as a personal expression of his commitment to a multi-religious society.

An insider said, “Charles is more religious than many probably realize, so he wanted to get back to this special chapel, this sanctuary, where he could spend a few moments in quiet contemplation.”

The Queen Consort, meanwhile, returned to her own home in nearby Ray Mill. Still, the pilgrimage to his own chapel provides an intriguing indication of how Charles intends to rule.

On Friday evening, the King met with faith leaders and said: ‘I have always regarded Britain as a ‘community of communities’. That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty—less formally acknowledged, but no less zealously dismissed.

“It is our duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds lead us as individuals .’

The retreat to Highgrove came after the toughest weeks for the new king, who criss-crossed the United Kingdom as he mourned the loss of his mother, signed off on plans for the state funeral and assumed his new role as monarch.

The itinerary, called Operation Springtide, which spanned more than 1,500 miles, had been drawn up years in advance.

The busy schedule was intended to unite the nation after the Queen’s death. However, most monarchs are not yet 73 years old when they ascend the throne.

Tomorrow marks the king’s final farewell to his mother as he attends three funeral services — two public, one private — on a scale not seen for generations.