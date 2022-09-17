King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother

<!–

King Charles plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honor of his mother.

Much loved by the Queen, the private Scottish castle would be “opened to the public” and will likely feature an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary reign of seven decades, an insider said.

“Looking at the number of properties and the number of working members of the royal family, the king will look at the properties and ask, ‘What value is this to the public?'” a source said.

An exhibition will likely focus on the Queen’s longevity and provide an opportunity to showcase some of the royal jewelry collection and the outfits the Queen has worn at pivotal moments in history.

It would also honor her connection to Scotland, while making good use of the grounds and preserving the workforce on the estate.

It is unlikely that Charles will need a large living space in the castle, as he already has his own retreat in North East Scotland in nearby Birkhall.

It would also fulfill the king’s ambition to create spaces within existing royal buildings where people can come together. During his time as Britain’s longest-serving Prince of Wales, the King devoted time to restoring Mey Castle, the Caithness home of his late grandmother, the Queen Mother. A source said: ‘Now he plans to do something similar with Balmoral. But all these things will probably take some time.’

An exhibition at Balmoral, where the Queen liked to spend her summer holidays, could open to the public next summer. It would draw tens of thousands of visitors to pay tribute to the Queen at the Highland home where she spent her final days.

The Queen’s coffin was later in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, where staff and friends of the late monarch could pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth spent her last days at her Scottish retreat Balmoral, where she loved to spend her summer holidays

Six gamekeepers were chosen as pallbearers to transport the coffin last Sunday to a hearse waiting outside on a six-hour journey, accompanied by the Princess Royal, to Edinburgh, where it rested overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a service in the Scottish capital St. Giles Cathedral.

The new plans for Balmoral are all part of the new king’s determination to cut back on excess royalties and promote a leaner monarchy.

One of his plans is to drastically reduce the number of official suites at Buckingham Palace. As one source put it, the king will most likely take on a “flat above the store” home furnishings instead.