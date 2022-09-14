King Charles III: New Zealand man gets royal fist bump

<!–

A hilarious, resurfaced video may hold the answer as to what kind of monarch King Charles III will be.

While touring New Zealand in 2019 with newly proclaimed Queen Consort Camilla, the royal couple are seen shaking hands with benefactors in Auckland.

But a cheeky Kiwi, covered in tattoos, reaches across the barriers with a clenched fist, offering a very untraditional greeting that the then Prince of Wales gladly obeyed.

The ‘royal fist’ video has now gone viral in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday, aged 96, with commentators saying it reveals the new king’s down-to-earth personality.

King Charles III is captured while punching a man during a 2019 tour in Auckland, New Zealand

The hilarious interaction brought a smile to the face of the then Prince of Wales

To make the situation even more unusual, the New Zealander even dropped the prince’s official title and asked, “Okay Chazza?”

As soon as Charles sees the man, he grins politely and gives in to his unique request for a fist bump.

Fair game for him. God save the king,’ said one person.

Another wrote: ‘Best ever…fist punch from His Majesty, can’t compete with that.’

“I think this man will be good,” a third commented.

“He’s going to be a brilliant king,” added a fourth.