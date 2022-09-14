King Charles III: New Zealand man gets royal fist bump
Hilarious Moment The New King Gives Charles A Royal FIST BUMP – As Video Of ‘Chazza’ Accepting The Very Untraditional Greeting Goes Viral After The Queen’s Death
- Images Reassembled of King Charles III and Camilla on Tour in Auckland, NZ, 2019
- The then prince gives a fist to a man who calls him ‘Chazza’
- Video has gone viral after Queen Elizabeth’s death last week, aged 96
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A hilarious, resurfaced video may hold the answer as to what kind of monarch King Charles III will be.
While touring New Zealand in 2019 with newly proclaimed Queen Consort Camilla, the royal couple are seen shaking hands with benefactors in Auckland.
But a cheeky Kiwi, covered in tattoos, reaches across the barriers with a clenched fist, offering a very untraditional greeting that the then Prince of Wales gladly obeyed.
The ‘royal fist’ video has now gone viral in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday, aged 96, with commentators saying it reveals the new king’s down-to-earth personality.
King Charles III is captured while punching a man during a 2019 tour in Auckland, New Zealand
The hilarious interaction brought a smile to the face of the then Prince of Wales
To make the situation even more unusual, the New Zealander even dropped the prince’s official title and asked, “Okay Chazza?”
As soon as Charles sees the man, he grins politely and gives in to his unique request for a fist bump.
Fair game for him. God save the king,’ said one person.
Another wrote: ‘Best ever…fist punch from His Majesty, can’t compete with that.’
“I think this man will be good,” a third commented.
“He’s going to be a brilliant king,” added a fourth.