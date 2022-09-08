King Charles III mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Charles has paid tribute to ‘cherished sovereign and beloved mother’ Queen Elizabeth II, now that he has been confirmed as Britain’s new monarch.

The statement ‘from His Majesty the King’ came just half an hour after the Queen’s ‘peaceful’ passing was announced.

He is now effectively king, although protocol dictates that he be proclaimed the new monarch the day after the queen’s death.

He will be known by the reign of King Charles III, Clarence House has confirmed. Since his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, there was a chance he could have chosen to use one of these names instead.

His statement read: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved Sovereign and a dearly beloved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Charles spent much of the day with his mother after catching the royal helicopter with his wife Camilla from Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

His younger sister Princess Anne was already in Balmoral after royal duties also brought her to Scotland.

They were joined by other senior members of the royal family, including Her Majesty’s other two children, Andrew and Edward, and Prince William.

The family rushed to the Queen’s Scottish residence after an unprecedented statement from her doctors revealed they were “concerned” about her health and were keeping her under medical supervision.

Charles becomes monarch at age 73, almost half a decade older than the Queen was when she was in the same position.

He is likely to launch a radical overhaul of the monarchy in the wake of his mother’s death, after often talking about a slimmed-down front line.

Royal Watchers believe the former Prince of Wales is keen to ensure there are no supporters in the Firm, with each member expected to do their part in a new and more streamlined monarchy.

The concept of the “slimmed-down monarch” was evident during the platinum anniversary in June, when the Queen restricted those who appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to working members of the royal family.

But King Charles’ original model, which reportedly included a tight-knit core of just seven people, including himself, has been called into question after a series of external events.

Set in motion before the Queen’s death, the plan originally included the long-reigning monarch along with Prince Philip, King Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry.

Philip died at the age of 99 in 2021, while Harry’s future in the slimmed-down monarchy looks hugely in doubt after his decision to quit royal duties on the front lines and move to America with his wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, who would likely have played in a downsized monarchy as the Queen’s son and King Charles’ brother, has been ostracized since his trial of Virginia Giuffre in the US.

But that has pushed Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, into the fray as “key” parts of Prince Charles’ future monarchy, according to royal watchmen.

As Charles becomes king, Prince William becomes the new Prince of Wales, with his wife Kate Middleton taking on the new title of Princess of Wales.