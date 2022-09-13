King Charles III has an awkward moment when he is confronted with a leaking PEN

This is when the king explodes a leaking pen that threatens to ruin his mood, just hours after the new monarch was warmly embraced by the citizens of Belfast.

King Charles, sitting in the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, looked confused by dripping ink as he tried to sign a book towards the end of his visit.

Charles complained about the pen he used to sign his name, announcing that he “can’t stand this damn thing” as he seemed to furiously rub the ink off his fingers.

The Queen Consort later suggested it was leaking and asked for a replacement, while the King quickly turned and left the room, flanked by aides.

The defective instrument was quickly removed and replaced by nervous courtiers before Camilla sat down to sign the book himself from inside the historic home.

The clip opens with Charles asking what the date was as he prepares to sign a visitor’s book for cameras at Hillsborough Castle.

The new king vents his frustration when the pen begins to falter and exclaims, “God, I hate this! [pen]’ as he hands it over to the Queen Consort.

He adds, “I can’t stand this thing… any stinking time.”

The new monarch was visiting Northern Ireland on the final leg of his royal tour of the United Kingdom in the wake of the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles enjoyed an emotional first trip to Northern Ireland as the new monarch after he and the Queen Consort inspected a remarkable flower show and were greeted with cheers as the people of Belfast greeted their new sovereign with open arms today.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Belfast City Airport today as the King continues his tour of the homelands

Cries of ‘God save the King’ were heard and at one point a corgi in the crowd (pictured above) crawled into Charles as the owner held him up during the royal couple’s walk in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland

The royals were greeted with a huge roar of approval as they got out of their darkened BMW and began their walk, clutching outstretched hands, receiving flowers and talking to those who came to greet them.

King Charles III waves to the crowd as he inspects the sea of ​​floral tribute at Hillsborough Castle and prepares to deliver a short speech to assembled guests, including representatives from all sides of the political spectrum

The royals’ journey began with deafening chants of ‘God Save the King’ as they left their darkened BMW on Tuesday to meet adoring crowds on the final leg of their royal tour of the UK.

From official dignitaries to GirlGuides and Scouts to local residents, Charles and Camilla charmed everyone in their path; warmly grasping outstretched hands, receiving bouquets of flowers, and speaking to those who had patiently waited hours to meet them.

A local corgi, famously his late mother’s favorite breed of dog, was even seen mingling with King Charles shaking hands with the benefactors, before receiving a 21-gun salute as they entered the grounds of Hillsborough Castle – the official province. residence of the reigning monarch and members of the royal family.

It comes days after viewers were distracted from Charles’ historic accession to the throne when the new monarch suddenly furiously gestured to one of his aides to remove a jar of ink.

As he went to sign the landmark proclamation, the king frantically gestured to an aide to retrieve a pencil case from his desk, which viewers described as “far too small” for the huge document and stationery.

Despite the gravity of the moment, viewers couldn’t help but amusing the apparent difficulty the king had with the pen.

Charles asked an assistant nearby to remove the box from the table so he could sign the second part of the large document.

The fountain pen set he used to sign the memorable document was a gift from his sons, Princes Harry and William.

Some viewers joked that the new king “stole” the pen after seeing it put in his pocket before taking it out again.

A Twitter user said it was ‘related’ to him ‘putting the pen in the pocket’ after signing the official document

