King Charles has photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on display at Buckingham Palace

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

King Charles III shows a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at Buckingham Palace, a video revealed last night.

A short clip shows the monarch greeting Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday at his royal residence in London for the first of their regular weekly audiences.

And there was a photo on a table in a room there, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Windsor Castle after their wedding in May 2018.

The photo shows the couple surrounded by their bridal party along with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Charles, Camilla and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

Prince William and Kate were also in the picture with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Prince Louis was not there, he had been born just four weeks earlier.

The photo of Prince Harry and Meghan to the left was seen on a table at Buckingham Palace in London last night as King Charles III greeted Prime Minister Liz Truss

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle after their wedding in May 2018 to (left to right): Back row: Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Charles, Doria Ragland, William; middle row: Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Charlotte, George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; Front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren and Remi Litt

The photo can be seen on the left side of the table in the palace, just below the photo frame

A second photo was also seen on a table in the palace yesterday, showing the Queen with her heirs Charles, William and George, taken in December 2019.

The photo of the Sussexes is shown despite Harry’s strained relations with his father and other members of the royal family – and the Sussexes will retire as senior royals in 2020.

During Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year, the Duke claimed that Charles had cut him off financially and stopped answering his calls.

But they reunited in Britain after the Queen’s death on September 8, with Harry playing a prominent role in the period of mourning and the funeral on September 19.

King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace last night

A second photo was also seen on a table at Buckingham Palace yesterday, showing Queen Elizabeth II with her heirs Charles, William and George, taken in December 2019.

A portrait of the Queen, Charles, William and George at Buckingham Palace in December 2019

Charles met Mrs. Truss last night, pictured with the couple shaking hands. It came after Ms Truss asked the Prime Minister’s questions in Parliament.

There, she insisted she wouldn’t cut spending to balance the books, as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.

In footage from the Buckingham Palace meeting, Mrs. Truss bowed and said, “Your Majesty.” Charles replied with a smile: ‘Back again? Dear oh dear.’

Mrs. Truss was heard to say, “It is a great pleasure.”

Separately, Charles also met the King and Queen of Malaysia yesterday afternoon, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.