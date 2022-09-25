King Charles ‘has not decided’ whether he’ll let Archie and Lilibet use new titles yet, says expert

King Charles has not yet decided whether he will allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children to use the titles of prince and princess, according to a royal expert.

The Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah wrote that the indecision is ‘increasing tensions’ between Charles, 73, and his youngest son Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41.

Following the death of the Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96, Archie and Lilibet are entitled to the titles of Prince and Princess as grandchildren of the monarch.

However, they are still listed on the royal family website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Regarding the lack of updated titles, the Times reports a spokesperson as saying: ‘The King is focused on the mourning period. You are unlikely to know any other titles during that period. I’m sure there will be discussions at some point.’

King Charles (pictured walking behind his mother the Queen’s coffin as it is carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14) is said to be unsure whether he will let his youngest grandchildren Archie and Lilibet use the prince and princess titles

The reported indecision over the titles is “rising tensions” between the King and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured at the memorial service for the Queen at Westminster Hall on September 14)

Now, according to Roya Nikkah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, following his reluctance to immediately recognize their elevated status following the Queen’s death”.

This comes after royal expert Kate Nicholl told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that King Charles is willing to officially give his youngest grandchildren the titles – but “there is a caveat and that caveat is trust”.

Katie explained: “One of the interesting things that came out of all this was the speculation about titles, and Archie and Lilibet … whether they would be officially recognized as prince and princess, the titles they were given when Charles became king…’

She continued: ‘They remain ‘Miss’ and ‘Master’ for now [on the Royal Website].

And I am told that it is a very clear signal from the king. He is willing to give these titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust.

‘They need to know they can be trusted [Sussex] family.’

When Archie and Lilibet were born, they were too far down the line of succession to receive the titles of Prince and Princess due to regulations made by King George V in 1917.

But the Queen’s death means they are now the monarch’s grandchildren rather than great-grandchildren and are entitled to be addressed as Prince and Princess and use HRH.

King Charles (pictured here carrying out official government duties from his red box at Buckingham Palace on September 23) reportedly wants to know he can ‘trust’ the Sussexes

The Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah has written that the Sussexes (pictured) are said to be concerned that the king may strip their children of the prince and princess titles

However, it has been reported that as non-working royals they will not be given the HRH titles.

Royal expert Phil Dampier previously told MailOnline that it would be a classic compromise to let them become a prince and princess, but not HRH.

He said: ‘The same thing happened to Diana and Fergie after they split from Charles and Andrew. And of course Sarah Ferguson is still the Duchess of York today.

“Harry and Meghan should be happy as using prince or princess sounds good in the US.

“But even though their children are still high up in the line of succession, they won’t work in royalty, so it’s only right that they shouldn’t have [HRH] titles.’

It comes after a source told The Sun: ‘Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security issue and being a prince and princess entitles them to certain levels of royal security. There have been many conversations in the past week.’

The source added: ‘But they are furious that Archie and Lilibet can’t take the title of HRH.

‘That’s the deal – they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they don’t work royally.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, two days after the Queen’s death

Meanwhile, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, who also featured in the episode, said there is still some mistrust between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes.

He said: ‘I’ve spoken to someone very close to William and Kate and they said: “Don’t be fooled by this” [the time the couples spent together following the death of the Queen].

‘I know everyone wants them to come together and have this big truce, but the truce is very temporary. [The truce] was to the queen. The Queen was always about unity, especially in her family.

“And she would have wanted the boys to come together, and William certainly encouraged the Sussexes to come forward and take part in that trip. But as far as [William] is concerned, there is still an awful lot of distrust in the camp.’