King Charles greets royals and world leaders Buckingham Palace on eve of Queen’s funeral

By Jacky

Guests arrive for ‘reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace: King Charles greets royals and world leaders as he hosts an event on the eve of Queen’s funeral

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline

Published: 17:35, September 18, 2022 | Updated: 17:38, September 18, 2022

Guests arrive at Buckingham Palace for what will tomorrow be remembered as the reception of the century before the Queen’s funeral.

King Charles III greets presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world who are expected at the event ahead of the state funeral.

One of the first guests seen at Buckingham Palace is Irish President Michael D Higgins

King Charles III is about to greet presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world who are expected at the event. In the photo: dignitaries arrive

