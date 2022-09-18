King Charles greets royals and world leaders Buckingham Palace on eve of Queen’s funeral
Guests arrive at Buckingham Palace for what will tomorrow be remembered as the reception of the century before the Queen’s funeral.
King Charles III greets presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world who are expected at the event ahead of the state funeral.
One of the first guests seen at Buckingham Palace is Irish President Michael D Higgins
King Charles III is about to greet presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world who are expected at the event. In the photo: dignitaries arrive