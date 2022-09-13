King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla said to be ‘in no rush to move into Buckingham Palace’

They are believed to be staying there and ‘in no rush’ for a move to Buckingham Palace in the coming weeks

King Charles and Camilla continue to use Clarence House as their London residence and are in no rush to move into Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, would prefer the John Nash-designed property for comfort and convenience.

Buckingham Palace – with 52 royal and guest rooms – has been the home of the Crown for nearly 200 years.

But it is said not to be the most comfortable of properties and the Queen has made Windsor Castle her primary residence for the past few months.

Buckingham Palace is also undergoing a massive 10-year renovation and modernization project that will last until 2027.

The £369 million taxpayer-funded lift will include work on electrical wiring, heating and plumbing and other decorative work.

It means it can be a difficult environment for a new king to adjust to the first few months of his reign.

Charles also made Clarence House his own after moving to the property in 2003 – formerly the home of the Queen Mother.

The King and Queen Consort have made Clarence House, previously home to the Queen Mother, their home in recent years

The London home Clarence House has been furnished and has become the residence of the royal couple and is loved by the couple

Buckingham Palace is reportedly less comfortable than the house and is currently not favored by the King or his wife

The king selected all the wallpaper and fabrics and decorated the building with art from his own collection and personal photos.

Royal sources believe he may have other designs for Buckingham Palace and open it further to members of the public.

He still wants to make it the center for garden parties, inaugurations, state banquets and other official affairs.

But it’s clear he might also have in mind to make it more widely available to visits from the public and royal fans.

Clarence House was previously home to the late Queen Mother before Charles and Camilla moved in together

Beautiful crockery with intricate designs and serving dishes are displayed in clear glass cabinets in the home

The staircase is decorated with royal liveries and an antique clock at the bottom of the steps, which have a carved railing

Biographer Penny Junor told the Daily Express: “Buckingham Palace would become the office, the center of entertainment.

“Even the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh didn’t like the palace. It’s not a house.’

It was an idea first floated 70 years ago by the Queen and Prince Philip, but rejected by courtiers at the time.

Charles and Camilla have preserved some decorations in Clarence House that were originally hung by the late Queen Mother.

Camilla (pictured in Clarence House with King Charles, then Prince of Wales) and guest-edited by Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday in July this year

Two antique vases can also be seen in this view of one of the corridors in the royal domain, which also has a beautiful tapestry

They include a historic Monet painting worth at least £15 million that hangs in the Morning Room.

There is also a garden room with a wall decorated with a tapestry and a baby grand piano.

Camilla also has a book-lined private study where she and the king sit and read together.

A royal source said of whether the king would move: “At this point, the focus is on Her Majesty’s mourning.”

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.