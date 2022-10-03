King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Dunfermline

The King and his Queen Consort are today making their first joint public engagement since the Queen’s death, visiting Dunfermline to mark the former town becoming a town as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Charles and Camilla have been welcomed to Fife by local groups, including a local pipe band and school children – with Britain’s new monarch stopping to address the crowds and shake hands.

Thousands gathered in Dunfermline to see the royal couple and other VIPs, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who was met with cheers and boos. But there were claps and shouts of ‘God Save the King’ when Charles, wearing a blue tartan kilt, arrived.

His Majesty and his wife will attend an official council meeting in the City Chambers, where the King will formally mark the transfer of city status to Dunfermline and make a short speech. It is their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning ended on Tuesday.

After the ceremony, they will visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary and meet with representatives from Historic Scotland to learn about the history of the local area and the conservation of the site. The Abbey is the burial place of Robert The Bruce and several of Scotland’s royalty.

King Charles III arrives at an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, to formally mark the transfer of city status to the former town

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is greeted by Lord Provost of Dunfermline Jim Leishman as she arrives at the City Chambers in Dunfermline. There were cheers and boos

School children await the arrival of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Eight sites have gained city status as part of the late monarch’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Dunfermline’s bid for status was based on its heritage and its historical status as an ancient seat of royal power, but also one of the fastest growing towns in Europe.

The king and his wife will also host a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Monday to celebrate Britain’s South Asian community.

They will meet with between 200 and 300 guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepali, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.

The event will recognize the contribution that many from these communities have made to the national health service, arts, media, education, business and the Armed Forces.

Charles will also hold an investiture ceremony for a small group of local people, his first as king.

It came amid claims that King Charles III will not attend the Cop27 climate summit after being told to stay away by Liz Truss.

The monarch reportedly planned to give a speech at the meeting of world leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

But the prime minister, who will not attend either, objected to his plans during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

It comes amid growing suspicions that the government plans to water down or even abandon its target of “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050. The palace said the king had sought advice and was given it by Miss Truss. “With mutual friendship and respect, it was agreed that the king would not attend,” the palace said.

But the decision is likely to have disappointed the king, who as Prince of Wales had a long history of campaigning to reduce the effects of climate change. As heir to the throne, he also had a reputation for meddling in government business, most recently expressing his distaste for the government’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

After his mother’s death, friends insisted that he would not cool down on the issue of global warming.

The King was greeted by pipers on St Catherine’s Wynd as the monarch arrived to grant Dunfermline city status

Dunfermline Abbey prior to the arrival of King Charles III

But as a monarch he is obliged to remain politically neutral and, in his address to the nation after the Queen’s death, he acknowledged that ‘it will no longer be possible to devote so much time to the… matters which concern me so much a lot about. ‘.

Before his ascension to the throne last month, King Charles had indicated he would attend the 27th UN climate conference, known as Cop27, which runs from November 6 to 18.

A source told the Daily Mail that there had never been any firm plans for the king to go, although he has attended in the past, leading to speculation that he would again this year. As all foreign visits are made at the request of the British Government, advice was sought from the Palace.

The ‘unanimous’ decision, it has been suggested, is that with so many calls for the King to be posted abroad, Cop27 would not be the ‘right occasion’ for his first overseas visit as sovereign.

Sources highlighted his address to the nation following his mother’s death, in which he stressed that he remains ‘always mindful’ of his constitutional role in light of his changed circumstances.

As previously highlighted by the Mail, it is understood that the environment will remain central to his work as sovereign.

In 2015, he gave the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris, where he described climate change as the biggest threat facing humanity.

In a hard-hitting speech, the king echoed Winston Churchill in urging ‘the few’ to act to save the planet, and called on world leaders to commit ‘trillions, not billions, of dollars’.

He also gave a speech at the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow last year, urging world leaders to take a ‘warlike basis’ to tackle climate change. Although he will not be attending Cop27 in person, it is understood he is still determined to make his presence felt and leave the door open for a virtual appearance.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said in a tweet that he hoped the king would be allowed to go to Egypt, adding that he was a ‘globally respected voice’ on the environment whose participation would add ‘serious authority’ to the British delegation.

While Boris Johnson became an enthusiastic proponent of net zero, Miss Truss is believed to be more skeptical of the green agenda.

A government source said: ‘The palace and the government deliberated separately and then jointly agreed that… he is not going to join the police force.’