King and Queen Consort will attend Kate’s carol service as part 2 of Harry & Meghan’s show drops

The King and Queen’s consort will join the Princess of Wales for her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on the same day the second episode of Harry and Meghan’s documentary airs on Netflix in a show of solidarity.

King Charles and Queen consort Camilla will attend the Carol service, hosted by mother-of-three Kate Middleton and also attended by Prince William on Thursday 15 December, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £88million docuseries is on the streaming platform is dropped.

Kensington Palace confirmed today that ‘The New Fab Four’, as they have been dubbed, will attend the ceremony together. The announcement comes the day after the second Harry & Meghan trailer was released, in which Prince Harry, 38, declared a “dirty game” going on, while others discussed a “war against Meghan.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will join the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey for Kate’s Christmas carols this Thursday, December 15, when the second episode of Harry & Meghan drops on Netflix. Pictured: The ‘new Fab Four’ at Horse Guards Parade during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit this month

During the teaser, you can hear tech CEO Christopher Bouzy claim the couple’s experience was “about hate, about race,” while a strikingly intimate and previously unseen clip lights up of an exasperated Harry holding a hand to his face as Meghan watches him. chases while heavily pregnant with their daughter, Lili.

After a series of clips from photographers and newspapers print, Meghan says, “I realized they will never protect you” before being seen crying again. Harry adds: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The Princess of Wales gave Good Morning Britain viewers a choice of three carols to be sung at the end of her Christmas service on December 15. The royal mother-of-three, 40, photographed during her service at Westminster Abbey in December 2021

The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and Zara and Mike Tindall pictured at the Duchess’s carol service last year. GMB viewers voted for O’ Come, All Ye Faithful to be sung at this year’s service

Today, the streaming giant has confirmed that part one will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – while the second part will be released on December 15 – contrary to the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service.

The teaser opens with a scene of Harry and Meghan in a car, apparently in America, as the Duke says: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and think ‘what the hell happened?'”

As videos play of the couple announcing their engagement and wedding in 2018, a news clip voiceover by Piers Morgan says, “She’s going to be a rock star royal.”

Another scene depicts the Sussexes on a royal walk as a member of the audience shouts, “Meghan, we love you!”

Basically, Meghan says “and then” before snapping her fingers as Harry adds, “Everything has changed.”

The royal family hopes to distract from the buzz surrounding the documentary as they attend the Princess of Wales’s Carol Service at Wesminster Abbey.

Kate, 40, recently revealed she will include O’ Come, All Ye Faithful in the service, after asking Good Morning Britain viewers to choose three Christmas carols to vote for.

It airs on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The aim of the service is to recognize selflessness among individuals and communities in the UK and to emphasize the importance of supporting others in difficult times.

The event, led by the Princess of Wales band, supported by The Royal Foundation, will showcase the ‘joy’ of coming together in friendships and community events that support people in times of difficulty and loss.

It is designed to appeal to people of all faiths, as well as those who practice no faith or religion.

To celebrate such values, some special guests will be invited to the abbey in recognition of their efforts to help those around them.

Last year, the princess’s event was attended by her husband Prince William, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall and Sophie Wessex.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance and they sang along with the carols and hymns.

It was also a family affair for the princess, with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings James and Pippa, also in attendance.

During the service, speakers were invited to address the crowd, with the Prince of Wales giving a speech and ITV presenter Kate Garraway.

Westminster Abbey will be decorated with decorations to mark the event, where some favorite carols and readings will be performed.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: ‘It is a great honor to be the broadcasting partner of the Royal Carols again this year. Viewers are in for a very special festive treat.”

