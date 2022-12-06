‘Kind and compassionate’ soldier, 18, dies at North Yorkshire army base

<!–

A young soldier died at the age of 18 on an army base after a “non-operational incident.”

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed the death of Private Joshua Kennington of the Royal Logistic Corps, who died on November 24 this year.

Private Kennington died after a “non-operational incident” at Catterick Garrison in Richmond, North Yorkshire, which is the largest British Army garrison in the world.

His family have described him as “very loved by family and friends” and who always “had time for others.”

Private Joshua Kennington, 18, (pictured) died after a “non-operational incident” at Catterick Garrison in Richmond, North Yorkshire

They said, “Tragically taken from us too soon, beloved by family and friends, Josh was kind, compassionate, always making time for others and putting them first, constantly striving to push himself to be better.”

He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

Major Tony Morgan, commanding officer of 35 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, said Private Kennington was a “spirited individual” and “an excellent soldier.”

He said: ‘Private Josh Kennington was a popular young member of the 35th Medical Squad.

‘He had only been with the Squad for a short time, but his good humor and likeable nature made him an instant hit.

‘A spirited individual, always ready to do what was needed, Private Kennington was an excellent soldier and a proud RLC driver, the epitome of our talented younger generation.

“His death is a sad loss, at such a young age and at the start of a brilliant military career ahead.

Private Kennington was a member of 35 Medical Squad based at Catterick Garrison headquarters in Yorkshire (pictured)

“While this is a sad time for everyone who knew Private Kennington, we feel fortunate to have known and served alongside this soldier.

‘He will be missed; he will be celebrated and remembered by all those within the 35th Medical Squad.’

Dr Andrew Murrison, minister for defence, veterans and military families, said: “It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Private Josh Kennington of the 5th Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps.

He displayed a natural aptitude for military service and it is clear from his colleagues that he was admired and respected by all those he served with, regardless of rank.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Eight Catterick-based soldiers have died by suicide or unexpectedly since 2018.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said an investigation into the death of Private Kennington was ongoing.