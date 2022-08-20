Kimora Lee Simmons defends daughter, 20, from critics for pursuing modeling as a Harvard student

Kimora Lee Simmons has spoken out about individuals’ disapproval of her daughter Aoki’s choice to pursue modeling while simultaneously studying at Harvard University.

The TV personality, 47, opened up about her 20-year-old daughter entering her modeling business People.

The gorgeous star explained to the publication on Thursday that she supports her children and that: “It’s important to explore all your passions.”

Mother-daughter duo: Kimora Lee Simmons, 47, defended her 20-year-old daughter, Aoki’s, choice to be both a Harvard student and a model in a recent interview with People; photographed together earlier in May in LA

Discussing her daughter’s passion for modeling, the Life In The Fab Lane star said, “I love that she’s trying to follow in my footsteps. But I also find it annoying, because if I had had what they have, I might not have been a model.’

“As she says, ‘Mom, you should be proud,’ Kimora said, adding that she understands that modeling is a dream for individuals. “It’s just ambitious, this is what people want to do too.”

“And I just feel like sometimes you don’t want your kids to go through hardship. I guess that’s what any mother would say, right?’

Modeling Footsteps: The TV personality was pictured last year with her daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, who modeled for the star’s Baby Phat collection in NYC; pictured in 2021

Despite her daughter’s balance between working in the industry and attending an Ivy League college, she said she strongly supports and believes in Aoki.

“We wish Aoki the best and she knows it. So whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, it doesn’t take away,” the star explained to People.

“And I think she probably saw that with her mother. It doesn’t make you more or less a businessman or more or less a student or a student of the world or more or less than a model.’

Inspiration: When talking about her daughter, the TV star and entrepreneur explained: ‘I love that she is trying to follow in my footsteps’

To follow multiple paths: Aoki pursues two separate dreams, including a Harvard degree and professional modeling

Aoki has delved into the modeling industry with a few projects already on her resume.

The media influencer has a devoted following on Instagram and has approximately 716K followers. The hardworking student made her catwalk debut in 2021 last year, walking for Pyer Moss Paris Couture.

She has also modeled for her mother’s iconic brand, Baby Phat, which originally launched as Phat Fashions in 1999.

Aoki defended herself on TikTok when a social media user commented on her choice to model when she attended Harvard.

“Well, models aren’t uneducated and articulate,” she began in her response.

“But two, I think you’re really into, ‘Why am I going into a field that doesn’t necessarily require a degree or a lot of book literacy if I have a lot of education?’

Student life: After graduating from high school, Aoki was admitted to Harvard University

Aoki went on to explain why she chose to model in addition. “Well one, because I love it, and I think we should like something. You don’t have to do what you’re good at right away.’

Towards the end of the video, the hardworking star continued to follow your dreams and passions.

“I would like to change the idea that you can’t be smart and beautiful, or you can’t be smart and enjoy your looks or enjoy a creative, beauty and fashion career. You can be two kinds of people in one person.’

‘Nothing is a waste of your talent… if you enjoy it, and you’re happy, and you live your life. After that, the path that took you there was the right one, and nothing was wasted,’ she concluded.

Family: Kimora was pictured at the Back to School Giveaway event on Thursday with her five children, Aoki, Ming, Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe