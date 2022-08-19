Kimora Lee Simmons, 47, with all FIVE of her children

Model turned fashion entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons looked radiant as she posed with all five of her children.

The founder of Baby Phat has children Gary, 12, Kenzo, 13, Wolfe, 7, Ming, 22, and Aoki, 20.

The reality TV star was at the Back To School Giveaway Thursday with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola in Carson, California.

Born Kimora Lee Perkins, Siren was married to music producer and entrepreneur Russell Simmons in 1998.

They have two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons, 22 (born January 2000) and Aoki Lee Simmons, 20 (born August 2003).

The power couple broke up in 2006.

Simmons began dating Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou – best known for Amistad and Gladiator – in 2006 and they married in 2008.

In May 2009 they welcomed son Kenzo Lee Hounsou.

They broke up in 2012; he said they never married because she was still married to Russell.

She married Tim Leissner in 2014.

The following year, she welcomed their son, Wolfe Lee Leissner.

During a trial for his alleged theft of $200 million from his former company, Leissner said he was still married to his second wife Judy Chan Leissner while lying to Kimora.

In January 2020, Kimora adopted 10-year-old Gary Lee and launched the Baby Phat makeup line that same year.

Founded by Lee Simmons, the fashion label joined forces with HatchBeauty Brands to bring the collection to stores, featuring Kimora’s two daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee.

Kimora said, “The girls grew up on the catwalk. It is teaching them to tap into their inner entrepreneur, inner creative director, teaching them the tricks of the trade, which is also very important to me.’

The first collection launches with three different versions of a three-piece kit – each designed to represent the three women: Divine for Kimora, Opulence for Ming and Ethereal for Aoki – featuring a lip gloss, a body lotion and a shimmery scented body spray.

Kimora told People magazine, “Ming’s is Opulence. Ming is very similar to me, she gets the love for fashion, beauty and self expression. The scent is also super nice. It’s peach-colored and has orchid with caramel,” she said.

‘Aoki’s name is Ethereal. Hair is more about a free-spirited attitude, being independent, a pursuit of knowledge. It is a kind of uplifting decoration of independence. It’s like I’m a woman, hear me roar.’

And Aoki hopes the new line will better represent their heritage to help other makeup enthusiasts from different cultures feel accepted in the beauty industry.

She explained, “Brands represent more than just products in today’s world, and it’s important for us to continue to be part of cultural and beauty conversations as we break new ground for girls who are like us.”

A portion of kit sales will be donated to Fair Fight, an organization that promotes fair elections and educates about electoral reform and voter suppression.

Kimora rose to fame at age 13 when she signed a modeling contract with Chanel, helping to inspire designer Karl Lagerfeld’s creative vision and call for racial inclusion.

