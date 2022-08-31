Kimberly Stewart shares rare photo with daughter Delilah

<!–

Kimberly Stewart shared a very rare photo with her daughter Delilah on Wednesday.

The American socialite, 42, who is the daughter of rocker Rod Stewart, put her arm around her child as they were seen at home.

In the caption, she said it was her little girl’s first day of school when the 10-year-old goes to 5th grade.

Fashion designer Kimberly wore a white T-shirt and jeans with a blue cap.

Her child was wearing a shirt and a beige skirt with her hair down.

Stewart has been in the news recently for holding hands with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner Scott Disick. Disick has had a romance with Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie for the past year.

They were last seen together on Mother’s Day at Craig’s Celebrity in West Hollywood, California.

Delilah, whose father is Puerto Rican actor and producer Benicio del Toro, 55, seemed happy to be going to school.

Kimberly and Benicio welcomed Delilah in August 2011, although they were not in a relationship at the time.

On her Instagram Stories, Kimberly shared a photo of herself and Delilah sitting next to Kimberly’s mother Alana Stewart, 76, who was married to Rod from 1979 to 1984.

She also posted a photo of the Mother’s Day card she received from Delilah, with the message, “Dear Mom, you are an amazing mom and I’m so happy to have you today.

“If the world were to end, I know you’d be the one to hug me, you’ve always been there for me!”

Kimberly shared a photo of Delilah sitting in the bathroom at home and captioned her post, “How lucky I am to wake up to this face every day. Happy Mother’s day.’

Meanwhile, Kimberly paid tribute to her own mother with a flashback of herself and her younger brother Sean, now 41, with Alana.

She captioned the post: ‘I love you mama @alanakstewart.’

Alana was married to musician Rod, 77, from 1979 to 1984, and they share children Kimberly and Sean.