Kimberley Walsh shares heartwarming video of her children watch her be unveiled on the Masked Dancer

Kimberley Walsh has shared a heartwarming video of her kids screaming with joy as they watched her being revealed as Odd Socks on the Masked Dancer.

On Saturday night, the game show saw the Girls Aloud singer, 40, and Olympian Denise Lewis, 50, both knocked out just before the grand finale.

And the moment Kimberley’s head popped out of her sock monster costume, her kids’ jaws dropped to the floor as they stared at their mom on the TV.

As anticipation for the big reveal grew, Kimberley’s three sons and other young relatives chanted “Take it off!” along with the judges on the hit ITV show.

In the clip shared with her 770,000 Instagram followers, Kimberley wrote: “When they realize” with laughing and shocked emojis.

The moment she steps out of the costume – wreaking havoc – and the kids look shocked at the TV screen.

They run through the living room, screaming with joy at their mother’s big reveal.

Olympian Denise Lewis was also revealed as the Sea Slug in a double elimination.

The Girls Aloud singer, 40, and Olympian, 50, beamed as their masks were lifted, despite missing out on a place in the grand finale.

Kimberley, who shares three boys with husband Justin Scott, commented, “I did this for my kids! They have no idea. I had to choose Odd Socks, I’m a mother of three boys, that’s my life!’

Kimberley later explained why she signed up for the fun show, later explaining, “My kids and my nephews are obsessed with the show and do Masked Dancer competitions every weekend, so I wanted to do it for them.

“I’ve seen all the Masked shows with my boys, but being known as a singer, I thought dancing would be more fun!”

About the difficulty of keeping her identity a secret, she explained, “It’s the hardest thing ever! I’m so close to my family, it feels like I’ve been avoiding them for weeks.

The performer went on to say she wouldn’t feel as confident now as she danced with her mask, adding: “I definitely still have nerves and I’m not sure how I’ll feel without the mask, now it will be very be strange! ‘

About dancing in disguise, she added: “It certainly helps to get rid of your inhibitions, but the weight of it is so inconvenient.”

Kimberley was the second celebrity to be revealed the night after Denise’s previous unmasking as Sea Slug.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett about her experience, Denise commented, “It was excellent, seriously!”

The former athlete went on to say that she found it difficult to keep her participation a secret from her loved ones – especially her own husband.