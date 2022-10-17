Kimberley Walsh says a Girls Aloud reunion without Sarah Harding would be ‘too painful’

Kimberley Walsh has revealed that a Girls Aloud reunion isn’t possible for the band, admitting it would be “too painful” without the late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Sarah died tragically last September at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which subsequently spread to other parts of her body.

On Monday morning’s episode of This Morning, Kimberley, 40, explained that she and bandmates Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle are “grateful for the time we had,” but won’t continue without their fifth member.

Speaking to presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on the show, Kimberley discussed Girls Aloud’s upcoming 20th anniversary.

Kimberley explained that they weren’t celebrating the milestone and talked about the money she and her bandmates have raised for The Sarah Harding appeal against breast cancer.

“We don’t really do anything to celebrate for obvious reasons, but what was really nice is that we still got together and got to do some really positive fundraising for Sarah’s charity.

“It’s been incredible. We funded an entire research project that she wanted us to raise money for. We are very proud of the fact that we were able to do that for her.

“We have our reissue of Sound of The Underground and all the money goes to breast cancer research and the hospital that took care of Sarah, so that was a really good way to find something positive and a way to channel that.”

Dermot noted that although now is not the right time, he asked: ‘Do you think there is anything you could do to celebrate in the future… you have an incredible fan base who would love to see you live?’

But when she closed the idea, Kimberley said: “We were all together, we did a gala for Sarah last weekend and we were all together, and many of our GA [Girls Aloud] family was there and it just felt really special to have that night but I just feel for all of us it would just be too painful.

“We’re so grateful that we’ve had the time we’ve had and that we can find a way to do something positive. But I don’t think we’re going to do that.’

Sarah’s mother Marie announced the sad news on social media last year, writing: ‘It is with deep sadness that I share the news today that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know about Sarah’s battle with cancer and how she fought so hard from her diagnosis to her last day.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I want to thank everyone for the support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know that she was loved.

“I know she doesn’t want to be remembered for her battle with this terrible disease – she was a shining star and I hope she can be remembered that way.”

The members of Girls Aloud reunited in Hyde Park in July for the first time in nine years to pay tribute to the life of their late bandmate Sarah.

Kimberley, Cheryl, Nicole and Nadine and 5k event to raise money for breast cancer, their first public appearance since 2013.