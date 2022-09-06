Kimberley Walsh pays tribute to Sarah Harding as she marks one year since her death

Kimberley Walsh has paid tribute to her late friend and bandmate Sarah Harding as she marked a year since her tragic death.

Sarah died on September 5 last year at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which subsequently spread to other parts of her body.

And on Instagram on Monday, Kimberley, 40, shared an image of Sarah and a heartfelt message noting, “Today feels more real than ever.”

Kimberley wrote in full: ‘Sarah passed away a year ago. I still can hardly believe it to be honest, but it feels more today than ever. I always think of her and everyone who loved and misses her.’

Her post was met with a plethora of comments from her fans and celebrities, who also shared kind words for Sarah.

Former Sugababes singer Heidi Range wrote, “Sending love to you and Sarah’s loved ones.”

Michelle Collins said, ‘So sad, too young. I’m thinking of you all x.’

Adding Gethin Jones: ‘Thinking of you Kimba x.’

Elsewhere, Peter Andre shared an emotional tribute to Sarah via his OKAY! magazine column, in which he talked about who Sarah was a ‘beloved’ person who ‘will never be forgotten’.

The singer wrote: ‘It was such a shock when Sarah died, but what I love about the general UK public is that when a terrible situation like this happens and someone so dear passes by, people give all their love and support put behind the family.

“Sarah was a much loved person, she will never be forgotten. I hope her family has somehow coped with the loss. It’s such a terrible thing that happened to someone so young.’

Sarah’s mother Marie announced the sad news on social media last year, writing: ‘It is with deep sadness that I share the news today that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know about Sarah’s battle with cancer and how she fought so hard from her diagnosis to her last day.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I want to thank everyone for the support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know that she was loved.

“I know she doesn’t want to be remembered for her battle with this terrible disease – she was a shining star and I hope she can be remembered that way.”

It comes after the members of Girls Aloud reunited in Hyde Park for the first time in nine years in July when they paid tribute to the life of their late bandmate Sarah.

Cheryl, Nadine, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh took part in the Race for Life for Sarah 5k event to raise money for breast cancer, marking their first public appearance since 2013.

An emotional Cheryl, 39, paid tribute to her late bandmate in a speech to the crowd, admitting that she never “anticipated or experienced” the level of grief she would feel since Sarah’s passing.

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola were all in Hyde Park for the event, while Kimberley completed the distance walk.

Kimberley did appear later when she did an Instagram Live with the other girls after the race.

Thousands of fans gathered in the park to take part in the cause, with the band hoping to raise money for a medical kit to help detect cancer earlier.

Cheryl said, “To be honest, I never experienced or foresee this grief.

“You know, I lost grandparents when I was younger and I lost a friend when I was younger, but nothing like this, the feeling of shock and disbelief and it still lingers now to be honest. I still can’t quite believe it’s real.’

The event came after Cheryl told MailOnline that her feelings of “helplessness were extremely overwhelming” when Sarah revealed her cancer could not be cured.

She said, “I asked her so much to give me something I could do to make her happy or comfortable, whatever.

“Towards the end, she asked me to host a gala in her honor to fund a pivotal study her doctor was working on, so I’m determined to do that.”

Nadine added: “She has spoken to us about this several times. Sarah felt very passionate about wanting to help other people in the same situation as her, or who are at risk of getting into the same situation she was in.

“She really wanted to raise money herself, but unfortunately wasn’t good enough, so we promised her we’d do it for her.

“She would have loved the Race For Life – she would have loved to have been involved. We’re sure she’ll be with us in our thoughts on July 24 in Hyde Park.”

Nicola said the girls would have raised money for breast cancer even if Sarah hadn’t asked, because it will help their many fans who are “in the same fight she was in.”

Girls Aloud is planning other fundraising activities in 2022, culminating in a huge gala dinner in the coming months, with more details coming soon.

Sarah and the rest of Girls Aloud rose to fame when they came together in 2002 on the show Popstars: The Rivals.