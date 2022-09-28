Kimberley Walsh looks radiant as she attends the launch of her collaboration with Dorothy Perkins

Kimberley Walsh looked phenomenal as she attended the launch of her second collaboration with Dorothy Perkins in London on Wednesday.

The singer, 40, looked radiant in a pink keyhole midi dress from her exclusive range.

Kimberley couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she posed for snaps next to her collection as she stepped out in a pair of matching stilettos.

Glam as ever, Kimberly rocked picture-perfect makeup, with pink eyeshadow, shimmery lipstick, and a hint of blush.

Her blonde bob was styled in a wavy hairstyle while wearing a pair of mini earrings.

Some of the famous faces who showed up to support the designer-turned-singer were soap stars Amy Walsh and Louisa Lytton who looked just as classy.

Earlier this month, Kimberly paid tribute to her late friend and bandmate Sarah Harding, as she marked a year after her tragic death.

Sarah died on September 5 last year at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which subsequently spread to other parts of her body.

And on Instagram, Kimberley shared an image of Sarah and a heartfelt message noting, “Today feels more real than ever.”

Kimberley wrote in full: ‘Sarah passed away a year ago. I still can hardly believe it to be honest, but it feels more real today than ever. I always think of her and everyone who loved and misses her.’

Her post was met with a plethora of comments from her fans and celebrities, who also shared kind words for Sarah.

Former Sugababes singer Heidi Range wrote, “Sending love to you and Sarah’s loved ones.”

Michelle Collins said, ‘So sad, too young. I’m thinking of you all x.’

Adding Gethin Jones: ‘Thinking of you Kimba x.’

Kimberley also shared Sarah’s image on her Instagram stories, writing next to it: “1 year” and a broken heart emoji.