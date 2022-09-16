Kimberley Garner puts on a leggy display in a brown denim skirt as she heads to a private members

Kimberley Garner showed off her impeccable sense of style as she attended a chic Private Members club in London’s Mayfair on Friday.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, put on a very leggy display in a brown denim miniskirt at the 5 Hereford Street club.

She paired the skirt with a black bodysuit and wrapped in a long cream coat, while wearing a pair of brown ankle boots.

Chic: Kimberley Garner showed off her impeccable sense of style as she attended a posh private members’ club in London Mayfair on Friday

Kimberley opted for a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her natural features and straightened her golden locks.

The swimwear designer appeared in good spirits as she waved as she walked into the venue.

Despite now enjoying huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously.

Stylish: The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, sported a very leggy display in a brown denim miniskirt at the 5 Hereford Street club

Looks good: she paired the skirt with a black bodysuit and wrapped in a long cream coat, while wearing a pair of brown ankle boots

However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her Kimberley London line and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range.

She told MailOnline: “I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

‘I was 18 when I started my first company – I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and taught myself. It became a great success overnight.’

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

“I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it became a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

“I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it became a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”