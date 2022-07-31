Kimberley Garner flashes her pins in a racy cut-out LBD at UNICEF gala in Capri

She was photographed earlier this week enjoying a holiday in Capri.

And it looked like Kimberley Garner was getting ready for the UNICEF gala, when she was spotted at the star-studded event Saturday night.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, left little to the imagination in a very sassy black cropped dress, which revealed her taut abs.

Leggy: Kimberley Garner saw them arrive Saturday night at the star-studded UNICEF gala

The bold number also showcased her long limbs with its thigh-grazing style, while further enhancing her stately frame with bejeweled heels.

Kimberley wore a matching silver and diamond bracelet and ring as she decorated her black dress for the occasion with a touch of glitter.

The swimwear designer wore her blonde locks in a loose and natural style and opted for a subtle touch of makeup.

Kimberley flew to the Italian island of Capri after enjoying a holiday in Ibiza, Spain earlier this month.

Despite now enjoying huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously.

However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her Kimberley London line and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range.

She told MailOnline: “I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

‘I was 18 when I started my first company – I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and taught myself. It became a huge success overnight.’

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

Standing up straight: She was pictured earlier this week enjoying a holiday in Capri (pictured)

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

“I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it was a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”

