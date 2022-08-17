Kimberley Garner films herself sunbathing completely NAKED while relaxing poolside with her pet dog

<!–

She is known for flashing the flesh in skimpy ensembles.

But on Wednesday, Kimberley Garner filmed herself sunbathing completely naked while relaxing poolside with her cocker spaniel Sasha, and posted the video to Instagram.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, lay on her stomach, draping one leg into the water while her strategically placed arms hid her modesty.

Kimberley was clearly determined to avoid dodgy tan lines as she chose not to wear swimwear while basking in the sun.

The socialite appeared to be reading and sipping a cup of tea as she topped up her tan with her pet keeping her company.

Despite now enjoying huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously.

However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her Kimberley London line and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range.

She told MailOnline: “I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

‘I was 18 when I started my first company – I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and taught myself. It became a great success overnight.’

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it was a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”