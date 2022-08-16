Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann said she wasn’t drinking and only used marijuana before DUI

Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, reportedly denied drinking, claiming she had used marijuana much earlier when she was ticketed early Saturday morning for drink-driving in Forsyth County, Georgia.

Police reported that despite the 20-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star’s denials, officers told her they could smell booze on her breath and possibly even on her clothes, according to police. TMZ.

According to police, Biermann admitted that she had “smoked a THC vape pen the night before, but hadn’t drunk it.”

It’s unclear, though, whether “the night before” refers to Friday night, just a few hours before she was booked, or whether she claimed she last smoked a marijuana vape on Thursday night.

According to drugs and me, Administered by the Mental Health Education Foundation, the intoxicating effects of marijuana vape tend to last for about 1 to 3 hours after use, although they can linger for up to 8 hours.

Ariana was booked into the system after 1am on Saturday morning.

Despite Biermann’s claim that she hadn’t been drinking, officers reportedly saw a “noticeable wave” from her when she took a sobriety test in the field.

It’s also not clear if she ever received a breath analysis or blood test to more conclusively determine whether she had been drinking.

Biermann faces three separate charges, including felony DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor/irregular lane change and alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol by minors.

She has since been released on bail.

Her on-and-off boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, who is also 20, was simultaneously arrested on alcohol-related charges while Ariana was in the car with him. TMZ.

McLeroy was charged with a drink-driving ticket along with a charge for supplying/purchasing alcohol under the age of 21 and violating his driver’s license.

However, it appears that Ariana’s allegations are the most serious of the pair, as she was behind the wheel at the time of her arrest.

Ariana was involved in a small fender bender. When the police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately started an investigation into DUI,” her lawyer told TMZ.

“Despite Ariana’s constant adulation that she was upset and anxious about the minor accident, the officer erroneously concluded that she was disabled by alcohol. That was not the case. She completely denies these allegations and plans to challenge these allegations because she is not guilty of them.”

Ariana has been featured in The Real Housewives of Atlanta since the Bravo show began in 2008, along with her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. She was just six years old at the time.

After the show, she appeared on eight seasons of her mother’s spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy.

Ariana is now a social media influencer, devoting her time to promoting her family’s line of custom product boxes containing their favorite items.

The project, known as The B Box, is a joint business of her mother, eldest sister Brielle.

The rest of the time, Ariana posts photos of her social life with her Instagram full of pictures of food she eats, makeup she wears along with posts about various outings and travels.