Kim Woodburn demands ‘liars’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leave This Morning

Kim Woodburn launched a scathing attack on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Thursday morning when she accused them of ‘lying’ about not skipping the line to see the Queen in state.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, 80, called for the couple to be fired from their This Morning presentation duties – claiming they have “heads the size of [military base] Fort Knox’.

Holly and Philip were accused last week of jumping in line at London’s Westminster Hall as tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently for 12 hours straight to pay their respects to Her Majesty – but argued their visit was ‘strictly for reporting’.

‘They’ve got heads the size of Fort Knox!’: Kim Woodburn, 80, has demanded ‘liars’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leave this morning as she weighs in on ‘queue’

Appearing on the GB News panel with broadcaster Jeni Barnett and Francine Lewis, Kim certainly didn’t hold back as she discussed the queue drama.

The furious TV personality explained: “There were a lot of people in that line, people with wheelchairs and canes. And Holly and Phillip think they can break the rules because they’re on TV.

“If Holly felt that strong, she should have” [waited] and took off all those false things they wore, as if they were in the press. They lied.

But Jeni jumped on the defensive, accusing Kim of character assassination, adding, “Why do you think they would be stupid enough to do what you suggest they did?”

Queue: Holly and Philip were accused of jumping in line at London’s Westminster Hall last week as tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently for 12 hours straight to pay their respects to Her Majesty – but argued their visit was ‘strictly reporting’

Angry: Kim appeared on GB News’ panel with broadcaster Jeni Barnett and Francine Lewis and certainly didn’t hold back when discussing the queue drama

Kim, fueled with anger, hit back, “They’ve got heads the size of Fort Knox! Since they’ve been pampered on television for years, they can’t do anything wrong.

“People kiss their asses, they have to go. Since they’ve been on vacation, other presenters have done better, they’re happier.

“Holly and Phil have made enough money, seen enough, people don’t like them – go! It’s a terrible bunch of people. Get nice people like Alison [Hammond]. She’s damn good at her job.’

The How Clean Is Your House star also accused the famous presenting duo of being rude to her after her Celebrity Big Brother stint – calling them “unwelcome.”

Sources this week claimed a ‘distraught’ Holly won’t be leaving This Morning because of ‘skipping queues’ — as she and Phillip battle an escalating public reaction to the queuing debacle — but show insiders ‘still fear what’s next has in store’ for the ITV star.

Unahppy: The furious TV personality explained, “There were a lot of people in that line, people with wheelchairs and canes. And Holly and Phillip think they can break the rules because they’re on TV

Awkward: The How Clean Is Your House star also accused the famous presenting duo of being rude to her after her Celebrity Big Brother stint – calling them ‘unwelcome’

The ‘devastated’ presenters – who reportedly paid a whopping £600,000 to host the popular Monday-Thursday daytime show – faced growing anger after footage surfaced Friday of them appearing to skip the line, while tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently for 12 hours straight.

Holly was reportedly in tears as she and Phil both pleaded with This Morning’s bosses to defend them from the ensuing storm – and they were furious that ITV was on their hands before making a brief statement calling out the pair on Saturday. defended.

The couple were eager to make a public apology over ‘queue-gate’, but were talked out of it after seeking legal advice, a source told MailOnline.

“Initially, Holly and Phillip were willing to apologize if they upset anyone, because they both desperately want to end the affair. But they were strongly advised not to go down that path of saying sorry.’

But Kim isn’t alone in speaking out against Holly and Phil – as Eammon Holmes also lashed out at his former co-hosts during Wednesday’s GB news.

Speaking: This morning’s bosses denied presenters Holly and Phillip ‘VIP access’ and filed an application ‘past the queen in state’

Speaking to GB News Breakfast, Eamonn, 62, said he didn’t believe his former colleagues and said they “blew it.”

Speaking to host Clare Muldoon, Eamonn said, “I’ll tell you what is strategic. Why is Holly fighting to keep her job, according to The Sun, but not Mr. Phillip?’

Clare replied, ‘Who knows? Twitter said last night that she didn’t want to leave her job at This Morning.

‘Who wouldn’t want to give up £600,000 a year and everything else that comes with it? I think the brand is very damaged. There has to be a change from top to bottom on This Morning.”

Eamonn then read Holly and Phillip’s statement, saying, “We didn’t jump in line, we were working,” while asking, “Why didn’t your boss there work with you?”

Speaking Out But Kim isn’t alone in speaking out against Holly and Phil – as Eammon Holmes also lashed out at his former co-hosts during Wednesday’s GB news

‘Dismissal’: Eammon also made his feelings known on Twitter when he responded with praying hand emojis to a user who wrote: [Holly and Phillip] get fired, Eamonn and Ruth are way better than those idiots.

Referring to a photo of Holly in a mask in Westminster Hall, Clare asked, ‘Why was she wearing a mask? Is she allergic to the public?’

Eamonn replied, “No, she does. “Holly is in tears”, but Holly is always in tears. But she’s wearing a mask – I think she’s pretty anxious, germ-phobic.”

Co-host Isabel Webster said Holly and Philip fast-tracking was no different than what other broadcasters were doing as they covered the Queen in state.

But a still unimpressed Eammon replied, “They didn’t get a fast track, they say. Lie. They say they have not paid their respects to the body. Lie. What else were they for? Let’s just tell the truth about the whole thing.

“They screwed up, and instead of being arrogant and saying, ‘We were working there as journalists,’ why don’t they just say, ‘Yeah, we thought it would be a good idea.'”

Meanwhile, the former This Morning host also made his feelings known on Twitter when he responded with praying hands emojis to a user who wrote: “She [Holly and Phillip] get fired, Eamonn and Ruth are way better than those idiots.

Members of the public even started a petition to demand that Holly and Phil be fired from ITV, which now has 50,000 signatures.