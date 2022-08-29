Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand claims woman suing it for defective body tape bought knockoff product

<!–

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, is back in court after being sued by a woman who claimed she received defective body tape that injured her.

A representative of the 41-year-old reality icon’s brand now claims that the woman in question bought her body tape from Amazon and that another brand claims it is either a completely different brand of tape or a fake product labeled Skims. TMZ.

Noelle Mahasin Smith claimed in her lawsuit, filed Monday, that Skims tape she had purchased had torn off her skin when she tried to remove it.

In her lawsuit, Smith blames the alleged Skims body tape for physical and mental pain she suffered after using it.

But a representative of Kardashian’s popular shapewear brand defended the company, saying the woman hadn’t bought a legitimate Skims product.

‘We take feedback from our customers very seriously. Upon further investigation of this particular complaint, we discovered that the customer purchased what appears to be fake tape from Amazon, which is not an authorized or official seller of SKIMS products,” they said.

A screenshot obtained by TMZ appears to show a 2019 Amazon receipt.

The product does not mention the name ‘Skims’ anywhere on the receipt, and a listing that appears to be for the same item does not currently list it as a Skims product either.

Receipts: “We have discovered that the customer has purchased something resembling fake tape from Amazon, which is not an authorized or official seller of SKIMS products,” the representative claimed. A photo will appear showing the Amazon receipt

The low price also suggests that the item is not genuine, as Skim’s body tape costs $36, while the Smith-purchased item is only $9.99 on Amazon.

Another photo appears to show the tape the prosecution used, but it differs significantly from a comparison photo of the official Skims body tape.

While the outside of both tapes appear to have a similar shade of brown, the inner paper layer of the plaintiff’s tape — which would be peeled off to expose the adhesive surface — was decorated with a simple blue-and-white grid pattern.

However, a comparison photo of official Skims tape shows that the paper liner is decorated with the Skims logo on a white background.

It also includes a plastic spool with the logo, while Smith’s tape doesn’t appear to have one, although it may have been unwound and rewound.

Spot the difference: Another photo shows the alleged tape, which appears to be different from the official Skims tape

The Skims website appears to be selling its brand of body tape right now.

The Skims representative added that the item’s popularity has led to a variety of knock-off body tapes.

“Unfortunately, counterfeit items have become commonplace for the brand and we strongly recommend that our customers only purchase from SKIMS or one of our official retail partners found on our website to ensure they receive genuine products that meet our quality standards .’