Kim Kardashian's 'minimalist' mansion is a sign of 'unhappiness' claims Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has claimed that Kim Kardashian’s minimalist Hidden Hills mansion is a sign of her “social insecurity.”

Exclusive to MailOnline, the 57-year-old interior designer spoke about the reality star’s bare-bones decor, calling the minimalist trend a look for people “dissatisfied with themselves.”

Known for his flamboyant aesthetic and charming personality, Laurence has always favored a bold look, and he believes you can tell a lot about a person from their interior.

Discussing Kim’s $20 million home in Calabasas, Laurence told MailOnline at the launch of his book More More More: Making Maximalism Work in Your Home and Life: “This indicates great social insecurity.

‘Minimalism is never synonymous with people who are happy with themselves.’

He joked, “People who are happy with themselves, well, they have their knickers hanging from a chandelier because they know the chandelier needed something and hey those knickers can tell a story or two!”

Laurence added: ‘If it’s a big slice, it’s someone trying to control their life as if they were driving a car.

‘Life is something to be served – don’t try to paddle it up the creek – enjoy the view and the experience. Make sure you get every little drop in everything you have.

“We should love what we own and own what we love.”

Style Inspiration: Known for his flamboyant aesthetic and charming personality, Laurence has always favored a bold look, a direct contrast to Kim’s muted vibes

The talk also turned to Laurence’s own mortality as he revealed that now that he’s nearly 60, he’s starting to get his affairs in order.

He explained: ‘I have to design my grave! It becomes maximalistic with images.’

“My wife Jackie wants to take the ashes of dogs we’ve lost all these years so she can walk the dog forever in the afterlife.

“Now that we have kids, we have to think about this life and I don’t worry about it. I don’t mind being old at all.

‘There are financial matters, admin, a whole new generation is coming with the brand and I’m happy about that.’

Laurence burst onto screens for the first time Changing rooms in 1996, which was revamped on Channel 4 last year after a 17-year hiatus.

The interior design guru married his childhood sweetheart Jackie in 1989 and the couple share daughters Cecile and Hermione.