Kim Kardashian’s gal pal Olivia Pierson puts on busty display in two-tone cut out dress

Reality star and social media influencer Olivia Pierson shows off her fashion sense, while highlighting her feminine curves in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the former WAGs LA star, who in recent years has become part of Kim Kardashian’s more trusted circle of friends, looks like a bomb as she strikes a number of poses in a two-tone cropped dress.

She dropped several classic bombshell moves, including getting flirty by pleating and blowing a kiss at the camera, while flashing a peace sign.

Flirtatious: Olivia Pierson, 33, showed off her famous curves and fashion sense in a two-tone cropped dress that left little to the imagination

‘Summer, don’t go! ☀️ @sheinofficial @shein_us Loves, use my code: olivia01 for 15% off! The exact search IDs for my outfit are: 10255542 & 10525220 #sheinforall #sheinpartner ad,” she wrote in the caption in promo mode.

With his figure-hugging fit and minimal coverage of her ample cleavage, Pierson, 33, left little to the imagination during the photoshoot that appeared to have been done at the entrance of a living room.

While offering her kiss to the camera, Pierson allowed a dreamy look as she played with her long platinum locks with her left hand.

The peach-colored skirt part, which fell to her ankles, hugged her shapely hips and derriere with its clean design.

The social media influencer flashed some seductive glances as he put on a busty display in the sleek ensemble

Working: The WAGS LA star worked her magic by dropping various poses that would make a bomb siren of yesteryear proud

The top part of the ensemble was a lighter brown color and could barely hold on to her roomy assets with the wraparound design around her neck, much like a stylish bikini top.

She would take the sex appeal to a scorching level as she squeezed her bosoms for a close-up shot showing her flowing locks falling over part of her chest.

When she pulled her hair behind her shoulders, it fell a few inches past her tight waist parted in the middle.

The founder of June Joy Swim worked her magic and started using the wall like a pro, leaning against it for a classic look from the other side, carrying a small brown purse.

Scorching: The reality star ramped up the sex appeal to a scorching level as she squeezed her bosoms for a close-up shot that showed her flowing locks partially across her chest

Take that step: Pierson took a classic spin to give her 3.7 million Instagram fans and followers an in-depth look at her feminine curves

She then went on to do a twist to emphasize her chunky bootie, which also gave her 3.7 million Instagram fans and followers a closer look at her matching heels.

Pierson lifted her right arm and again leaned against the wall for an over-the-shoulder look, complete with a seductive look made famous by bombshells of yore.

In a stylish move, the influence continued to lean against the wall, only this time with both hands, dropping an infectious and beaming smile at the camera.

In a stylish move, the influence continued to lean against the wall, dropping an infectious and beaming smile at the camera

In more recent times, Pierson has seemed to grow closer with Kim K, especially in the wake of the KUWK star’s breakup with longtime girlfriend Larsa Pippen. So much so that the Skims co-founder threw her a spa-themed party in her spacious and luxurious bathroom just over a week ago for her 33rd birthday.

“Watching her as a friend has been a learning curve. What she gets done in a day, she’s like a superwoman,” Pierson said of Kim K in a February 2020 interview with Talking Stoop. “If [Halcro and I] ask her, she is always willing to help us.’

Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her one-of-a-kind birthday party, even enlisting the help of celebrity dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian to provide facials to the guests.

The girl’s spa day also included Khloe Kardashian, sister of birthday girl Sophia Pierson, her cousin Natalie Halcro and Nicole Williams, who appeared on WAGS LA like Olivia.

Gal Pals: Pierson has become part of Kim Kardashian’s circle of friends in recent years; the WAGS LA star can be seen on the left, next to Kim, who is next to Natalie Halcro . sit