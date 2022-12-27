Kim Kardashian’s friend Olivia Pierson, 33, shows off her impressive figure

Olivia Pierson, one of Kim Kardashian’s close friends, showed off her stunning figure in a short video on her Instagram page on Sunday.

The 33-year-old influencer rocked a skintight outfit with her exceptionally long hair blowing in the wind.

Known for her glamorous outfits, the model paired sheer leggings with an intricate bustier that accentuated her voluptuous curves.

Model look: Olivia Pierson, 33, showed off her impressive figure in a short video on her Instagram in a bustier with exceptionally long hair

Her nude-colored blouse had transparent long sleeves and four thin straps that enhanced her neckline.

The beauty modeled nude colored panties under a shimmery jumpsuit.

The snaps were synced to Coi Leray’s song Players, and the lyrics were used in Olivia’s caption on the post, “I just wanna have a good night ✨.”

Pierson tagged everyone involved in the post, including her hair extensions from Harloc.hair, makeup artist Patrick Ta, photographer Greg Swales, and additional hair from Rita Lowery.

The WAGS LA star became a member of Kardashian’s inner circle after her break into Hollywood and has reaped the benefits.

Strikes a pose: The bombshell wore a nude-colored bustier with four spaghetti straps that accentuated her cleavage

Pure look: The influencer modeled nude panties under a transparent bodysuit that flattered her impeccable figure

The blonde beauty was invited to Kardashian’s birthday parties, attended events, and dressed up in them for Halloween.

This past Halloween, Pierson stunned as Magik from the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Kim, who dressed as Mystique, and Pierson’s cousin Natalie Halcro as Selene.

The trio have also gone on vacation together and shared posts looking stunning on social media.

Rising: WAGS LA star became a member of Kardashian’s inner circle after her entry into Hollywood

Girl group: The reality star became fast friends with Kim Kardashian and her family and attended various parties and trips with them.

The bombshell starred in a reality TV show with Halcro called Relatively Nat & Liv, which followed the cousins ​​and their families as they juggled their lives between Los Angeles beauty and fame.

The show ran for one season in 2019 and had eight episodes.

Recently, the beauty has taken on several different brand deals to showcase to her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

He has worked with 7QSpa Laser & Aesthetics, Shoe Dazzle, Windsor Store and Lounge Underwear.