Kim Kardashian’s ex Reggie Bush makes rare appearance with wife and kids

Kim Kardashian’s ex Reggie Bush was seen on Thursday.

The football player made a very rare appearance with wife and three children at Experiential Supply Co.’s 3rd Annual Haunt’Oween LA 2022 VIP Preview Night presented by Fever at Westfield Topanga in Woodland Hills, California.

The star was joined by Jennifer Lopez’s ex Casper Smart and You & I singer Nikki Lund at the Halloween event.

Bush is a 37-year-old former soccer star who played for USC, then the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

He now serves as an on-air college football analyst for Fox Sports.

Bush is married to Armenian dancer Lilt Avagyan, 34. They tied the knot in 2014.

They have three children together: Agyemang, four, Uriah, seven, and Brisei, nine.

Kardashian and Bush started dating in 2007 and quickly became a power couple as she was a budding reality TV star and he was a professional athlete.

Another athlete made the event: Former Lakers star Derek Fisher was seen with his family. Fisher played professionally for 18 seasons in the National Basketball Association and spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won five NBA championships.

They appeared on many red carpets together and talked about getting married, it was alleged.

But in 2009, they broke up for two years and said they wanted to focus on their careers.

The couple got back together in 2010, but soon ended their relationship.

Lund is a singer and fashion designer.

She launched her eponymous fall clothing line on Nordstrom this month.

The star exclusively told DailyMail.com that she lost 15 pounds this summer by going back to her favorite workout: yoga.

The star, who went to school with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and is also friends with Paris Hilton, has been training in a gym for the past few years, but didn’t really have the drive to work out as hard as possible.

“I love the gym, but sometimes you get tired of the environment, sometimes you slow down,” she told DailyMail.com.

“The weight crept up because I wasn’t inspired. Then a friend told me to do the workout I really love. And that’s why I went back to yoga.’

The star loves the sun salutation poses by her pool in her Calabasas home that she shares with her fiancé, musician Jeff Phillips, and their son Hendrix.

“I like yoga because it’s a physical way to control my mind,” she also shared.

‘It really calms me down! And I need it because my fashion line is selling so well at Nordstrom, I’ve gotten really busy with that.

“Yoga really teaches me about holding and letting go, giving and receiving,” the siren said.

She also said she likes to design clothes because it’s fun to ‘make something out of nothing’.

And Jennifer’s ex Casper Smart was also spotted.

After about two and a half years together. They have appeared on many red carpets together and he appeared on stage with her as a dancer.

Lopez and Smart broke up in mid-2014. It was speculated that the split was fueled by illegal texts Smart had sent to people other than Lopez. But sources claimed that wasn’t true.

There was a market for the first time in New Jersey Haunt’OWeen.

And there was trick-or-treating, candy, bouncy castles, rides and food.