Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson ‘will NOT be featured very much in The Kardashians season two’

The second season of the Kardashians will begin streaming on Hulu on September 22, but fans looking to get a little more insight into the relationship between Kim Kardashian, 41, and former beau Pete Davidson, 28, may be disappointed.

A source told The New York Post’s Page Six column ‘He is in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Piet.’

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor makes a brief appearance in the season two trailer, but the insider goes on to say that he is not expected to be on screen much on the show as he is a private person.

Private person: Pete Davidson, 28, will be low profile in season two of The Kardashians, according to an insider who explained the former SNL star is a “private person”; seen in may

The teaser showed the Skims founder interrupting a conversation between her then-boyfriend and sister Khloe, 38, and asking him, “Honey, do you want to shower with me real quick?”

She also gushed about their romance in the trailer, saying, “Life is good, I have a new boyfriend. I’m just really enjoying myself.’

Kim and Pete had met briefly before hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Trailer: Although Kim says in the trailer, “Life is good, I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a really good time,” a source told Page Six that he’s in the background, but the reality world isn’t built for people like Pete.”

They started dating after sharing a kiss onstage during a Princess Jasmine and Aladdin skit when the SKKN founder said she was “a little excited.”

The couple saw each other during the filming of season one of The Kardashians, but he was heard on the phone and not seen.

The source has also tried to clear up any rumors that started after the couple split earlier this month, claiming the parting was amicable and a “mutual decision”.

Shower: After their performance as a couple at The Met Gala, Kim can be seen in the trailer asking her, “Babe, do you want to shower with me real quick?” seen in may

Kim is also said to be “very supportive” of The Freak Brothers star’s decision to attend therapy after the online bullying he received from her ex, Kanye West, 45.

Pete has previously revealed that he suffers from borderline personality disorder, which includes self-esteem issues, difficulty controlling emotions and behavior and a pattern of unstable relationships, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The source said: ”Kanye was very damaging. He posted negative stuff – now add thousands upon thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to solve something like that.’

Meanwhile, Kim is said to be “very supportive” of Pete’s decision to enter therapy.

After their breakup, it was revealed that the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star had entered therapy after being repeatedly mocked by Kanye West – Kim’s ex-husband – on social media.

Supportive: The Skims founder would support her former flame to get therapy to deal with the online bullying Pete received from her ex-husband, Kanye West, 45 during their relationship

The rapper continued his prosecution after learning of the breakup by posting a fake New York Times story on Instagram with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

The Yeezy artist eventually deleted the controversial post that infuriated Kim. “Kim is angry. Not only is she sad about the breakup, but it has also tested her mentally.”

The TV star, who shares children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, three, with Kanye, has remained on good terms with Pete, but the insider explained that the reality star “isn’t okay with this type.” ‘ of behavior and will not tolerate her loved ones being treated this way.’