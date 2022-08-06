Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson looks relaxed playing basketball with Wizards! crew

Pete Davidson bonded with his co-workers this Friday — the same day he and Kim Kardashian broke up after a whirlwind nine-month romance.

In footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Pete, 28, can play basketball with the crew in his movie Wizards! at their studio in Australia.

Despite breaking up with his girlfriend that same day, a production insider noted that Pete “looked relaxed, like he didn’t care. He was just chilling and shooting hoops.’

The source noted: ‘He’s a bona fide movie star. He’s got the world at his feet and no doubt every star in Hollywood will be calling him now.”

An insider said the Saturday Night Live alum, which lasts about a week, is “so relaxed and cool, everyone loves working with him.”

Pete has been in Australia for weeks now working on the star-studded film, whose cast includes Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott.

Production has recently moved to a studio in Far North Queensland after a long time filming in the lush Daintree Rainforest.

“He wanted to have fun with the crew in the studio, so he bought a basketball hoop and stereo and we all hung out shooting hoops and listening to music,” the on-set insider explained to DailyMail.com.

“So often these Hollywood stars are aloof and wankers when they come to Australia to film, but Pete was fantastic. He’s one of the team.’

The source praised Pete, saying: “He has become an honorary Aussie. We don’t want the production to wrap around the film. He can stay in Australia.’

Pete’s shirtless basketball game in the studio took place not long before DailyMail.com confirmed that he and Kim had decided to split up and remain friends.

The duo went public as a couple nine months ago after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member at the time.

However, a source has informed DailyMail.com that the couple broke up this week due to their demanding schedules and long distance.

A source close to Pete Davidson also confirmed the split to DailyMail.com.

Pete spent over a month filming Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

But their luxurious stay in a lavish five-star ‘eco-lodge’ in the jungle was apparently not enough to save the couple’s relationship.

The news of their split comes a day after a source told it People that the ‘long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim’ as Pete continued shooting Wizards! Abroad.

An insider has now explained that: e! News“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”