Kim Kardashian’s eldest child North seems to be taking fashion notes from her mother

Kim Kardashian shared several snaps of her eldest child North on her Instagram account on Friday.

The 41-year-old’s daughter, aged nine, was seen rocking the YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ sunglasses, and she also drew several pictures of what appeared to be alien faces as sketches for her father’s fashion brand.

The reality TV personality shares North, as well as her other three children, with her former husband Kanye West, who previously founded the Yeezy line.

North’s sketches featured several strands of what appeared to be braids attached to the aliens.

One of her sketches saw a snake-like creature making its way out of a character’s mouth.

She appeared to have drawn directly on the fabric with a black permanent marker. In other photos of herself, North rocked what appeared to be a black pleated tank top and matching shorts.

Kardashian and West, 45, met in the mid-2000s and started dating in 2012.

They announced they expected to start a family that same year, and North was born in June.

The former couple became engaged in 2013 and tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony held in Florence the following year.

The now-exes welcomed their first son Saint, six, in 2015.

Kardashian and West waited three more years before adding their daughter Chicago, four, to their family.

Their last and youngest child, Psalm three, was welcomed in May 2019.

However, the former couple started showing signs of separation in 2020 and the media personality officially filed for divorce the following year.

The couple’s divorce process became tedious and the terms of the split were only finalized last May.

Kardashian spoke about raising four children during a recent interview with Peoplewhere she noted that she constantly watched over her children.

She said it’s “very rare that I can get into my room and lock the door and say, ‘I need 20 minutes.'”

The reality TV personality then discussed how her children had become very attached to her over the years.

She stated, “Someone always needs me. When I get a massage, they come to lie in my bed.’