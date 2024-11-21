Kim Kardashian’s dog Sushi is ALIVE after fans sparked concern over mysterious disappearance

Kim Kardashian posed up a storm with her two Pomeranians Sushi and Sake for a photo shoot for SKKN Holiday Collection.

The 44-year-old star used her dogs in promotional material for her upcoming makeup collection which includes eye makeup and glossy lip products.

Kim posed with a furry jacket over her brunette locks, paired with sheer knee-high stockings and strappy heels.

The mother of four held her two puppies in her arms for the shoot, which also featured snow.

The collection is available exclusively on her website SKKNbyKim.com.

Kim’s other brand, SKIM, just had a successful collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

The SKIMS X Dolce & Gabbana collection launched this week and features leopard-print loungewear, clothing and lingerie.

Two years ago, Kim was criticized for showing her dogs in her garage, with fans speculating that they lived there even though the star had a huge mansion.

Her daughter North, 11, who shares a TikTok account with Kim, shared a video on the social media app showing the dogs walking through the garage in tiny coats.

The dogs appeared to be in a large pen with pee pads inside.

The video, which appeared to show the pups’ Christmas setup, including a mini Christmas tree and stockings, received backlash as fans criticized the SKIMS founder for not giving her dogs a better living situation.

The video sparked criticism, prompting Kim to delete it.

User @NeedTheDeets reposted the clip and wrote: ‘This video was deleted from North’s account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?

The reality TV stunner first adopted matching dogs with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in mid-2017.

The star’s new SKKN Christmas makeup collection is available on her website

The dogs were last seen on Kim’s Instagram last year with her daughter North West, and their names were placed on the roof of one of Kim’s Christmas gingerbread houses earlier this month.

The pups were featured heavily on a December 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim called The Dog Whisperer to help her train the fluff balls. The star adopted the dog Sushi for her home, but was forced to call celebrity trainer César Millán because the dog’s barking was driving her crazy.

In scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim told Cesar, “For my sanity, all I wanted was a really calm dog.”

The renowned animal trainer, who has helped famous clients such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer and the late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, watched Kim and North play with Sushi and quickly realized the mistakes they were making. committing.

Cesar told Kim that Sushi’s bad behavior was due to a lack of structure and boundaries, noting that they were rewarding the puppy’s bad behaviors and letting the pet have free rein in the house.

Kim previously tried to swap Sushi for Honey, her niece Penelope Disick’s dog.

One user urged the businesswoman to ‘give her dogs a better life than this’ while another wrote: ‘They have acres of land but they have dogs in their garage smh’

The reality TV stunner first adopted matching dogs with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in mid-2017; Kim seen with her daughter North

The star told her older sister she was keeping her Pomeranian after a long visit because she had gotten used to the four-legged friend and also felt she liked the dog “more now.”

But the mother objected, arguing that Kim “doesn’t even like dogs” and added that she actually “hated dogs.”

He also said he preferred the canine to his own dog Sushi, which he had given to North, because Sushi barked too much. Kim grew fonder of Honey because she is “calmer.”

And in 2016, Kim took to her paid website KimKardashian.com and admitted, “I’m not a big animal lover,” before listing what happened to the many animals her family has had over the years.