Kim Kardashian’s cosmetic dermatologist reveals the secret to looking beautiful

“I think it’s really important to look good,” Kim Kardashian said in a recent interview with To tempt magazine. And while the reality star is refuting plastic surgery rumors, she admits to undergoing non-invasive procedures.

To look her best without going under the knife, Kim turns to California-based cosmetic dermatologist, dr. Simon Ourian. dr. Ourian, a former sculptor, has the creative tools and vision to create walking works of art.

“When I look at someone’s face, I automatically have in mind what I can do to improve it, and I’ve been doing that since I was a kid,” Dr. Ourian to DailyMail.com.

From performing a non-surgical rhinoplasty to contouring the jawline and cheeks, Dr. Ourian — whose clientele includes the Kardashian-Jenner family, models, actors, musicians, and many of the world’s royalty — can do just about any beautification procedure without a scalpel.

“Before I became a doctor, I had a background in art and sculpture, so it was a coincidence that I ended up in the field of aesthetic medicine,” said the much sought-after doctor.

“I loved aesthetics and beautiful things and thought there must be a better way to do this without surgery.”

dr. Ourian explains that there are three facial features that are universally considered beautiful: symmetry, proportion, and healthy skin.

“The more symmetrical the right and left sides of the face are, the better,” said the A-list doctor who, thanks to his skills and impressive 3.5 million Instagram followers, has become a celebrity himself.

In addition to symmetry, proportion is important.

“From the forehead to the chin, the face is divided into three parts (top, middle, and bottom). Faces that are considered attractive are usually one-third the same size, so they’re more proportional,” he explained.

“All these things have to do with our belief that a person is healthy and youthful. It’s programmed in our heads.’

According to Dr. Ourian, Kim’s face is very symmetrical, with the left and right sides looking almost identical

“Her face is also very proportional, and all of her individual features are very proportional to each other.

“There’s nothing you look at that you think is too big or too small, and she’s learned to maintain and care for it like no other.

“She has a very clear vision of what a person should look like. She takes care of her face.’

Like an artist before starting to sketch a portrait, Dr. Ourian are procedures by measuring the face.

“What I do with measuring and making diagrams of the face is what sculptures have done for thousands of years,” explains the expert.

The goal is to create symmetry, which as a former artist is natural for the Persian dermatologist.

‘If someone has a smaller bottom face, I try to make it bigger to match the top face; if someone’s forehead is too big, I try to widen the face to match the length of the face.’

According to Dr. Ourian, non-surgical procedures are becoming a lot more cost-effective because they offer similar results to surgery, but with a safer outcome.

“The big advantage of cosmetic dermatology is that you can choose and build your own menu,” he said.

Addition: ‘When you have an operation, you wake up and hope that everything will be fine; when you’re awake in a doctor’s office like mine, you work as a team with your doctor. You can say, “I like my cheeks the way they are, I want to lift this..”

Some of the most requested procedures at his Beverly Hills practice, located at 444 N Camden Drive, are cheekbone filler and lip augmentation, as well as facial and body contouring.

Like the rest of the world, Dr. Ourian is the buzzword of “contouring” from Kim’s makeup artist, Mario.

“We were traveling together and Mario kept saying the word contouring. I told him we do the same thing permanently and he had no idea. I decided I’m going to call it that: Permanent Contouring.’