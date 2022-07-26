Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson looks dishevelled as he arrives on the set of the Wizards!

He has been working hard on his new movie The Wizards! in Cairns, QLD.

And it looks like Pete Davidson slept in a bit on Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian wore a long brown robe over black shoes, black socks and a white shirt when he arrived on the set of the film.

Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend also carried his things in a brown shopping bag.

It comes after Pete looked downcast the day before while filming a market scene on the set of the movie.

The actor appeared to miss his girlfriend Kim after she recently visited him Down Under.

Earlier this month, she flew to Australia to enjoy with him while he took a break from filming his new movie.

She stayed at the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas, nearly an hour’s drive from Cairns, on her recent trip to Queensland to see her boyfriend.

Kim then traveled from Port Douglas to Cairns just hours before boarding a private jet bound for the US

The businesswoman has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, Psalm, three.

Pete and Kim confirmed their relationship last November when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

The King of Staten Island star is known for dating a slew of celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

Ariana earned Pete a reputation by commenting on his masculinity and popularizing the term “big d**k energy.”

His new film Wizards!, directed and written by David Michôd, is estimated to inject $14.7 million into the Queensland economy.

According to Deadline, it follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Pete and Franz Rogowski, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have left alone.

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the film and is also expected to feature Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom and Sean Harris.