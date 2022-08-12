Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Nikki Lund Shows Off 15 Pound Weight Loss In Bikini

Kim Kardashian’s childhood friend, singer Nikki Lund, posed by a swimming pool in Calabasas, California on Thursday.

The beauty – who used to date rock star Richie Sambora, of Bon Jovi fame – looked svelte in a neon green Balenciaga bikini as she wore her white blonde hair down and flipped on a gold cross necklace.

The fashion designer — who launched her eponymous fall clothing line on Nordstrom this month — exclusively told DailyMail.com that she’s lost 15 pounds this summer by going back to her favorite workout: yoga.

She’s got abs! Kim Kardashian’s childhood friend, singer Nikki Lund, posed by a swimming pool in Calabasas, California on Thursday. The beauty – who used to date rock star Richie Sambora, of Bon Jovi fame – looked svelte in a neon green bikini as she wore her white-blonde hair down.

The star, who attended high school with Kim and Kourtney and is also friends with Paris Hilton, has been training at a gym for the past few years, but lacked the drive to train as hard as possible.

“I love the gym, but sometimes you get tired of the environment, sometimes you slow down,” she told DailyMail.com.

“The weight crept up because I wasn’t inspired. Then a friend told me to do the workout I really love. And that’s why I went back to yoga.’

The star loves the sun salutation poses by her pool in her Calabasas home that she shares with her fiancé, musician Jeff Phillips, and their son Hendrix.

A stunner: The fashion designer — who launched her eponymous fall clothing line on Nordstrom this month — exclusively told DailyMail.com that she’s lost 15 pounds this summer by going back to her favorite workout: yoga.

“I like yoga because it’s a physical way to control my mind,” she also shared.

‘It really calms me down! And I need it because my fashion line is selling so well at Nordstrom, I’ve gotten really busy with that.

“Yoga really teaches me about holding and letting go, giving and receiving,” the siren said.

She also said she likes to design clothes because it’s fun to ‘make something out of nothing’.

The gym was getting boring: The star, who went to high school with Kim and Kourtney and is also friends with Paris Hilton, had been working out at a gym for the past few years, but didn’t really have the drive to work out as hard as she was. could. “I love the gym, but sometimes you get tired of the environment, sometimes you slow down,” she told DailyMail.com

‘It takes focus and the ability to let go. I love exploring every compartment of my soul, almost as if I’m discovering myself all over again for the first time. A dual reality of the artist’s heart – the here and now and a fantasy world,” she noted.

And she also said, ‘Everything is a balancing act, a give and take in life. And there is no judgment.’

DailyMail.com last caught up with Lund in March when she released her song Foolish from Sony Music.

Her previous hit tracks are This Is It and U & I as Sambora often acted as mentors.

Sun Goddess: ‘The weight crept up because I wasn’t inspired. Then a friend told me to do the workout I really love. And that’s why I went back to yoga’

A look: The star loves the sun salutation poses by her pool in her Calabasas home that she shares with her fiancé, musician Jeff Phillips, and their son Hendrix

The fashion designer who also worked as a clothing designer – her items appear in Nordstrom.

Nikki designs have been worn by Miley Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Brandy, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton.

Yoga-minded: ‘Yoga really teaches me about holding and letting go, giving and receiving,’ said the siren

Nikki launched her music career in 2018 with the hit songs Love Overdose and This Is It after already starting a well-received fashion line.

She told Better Days that she was hopeful for a fresh start.

“It was the hope of better days ahead. I think there has been a lot of positive change for women in the #metoo movement over the past year,” she said.

“It was also kind of an inspiring thing where I was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool, kind of like better days are coming and I can see it.”

“It’s hopeful,” the star added.

“There are a lot of things happening in the world that aren’t so good and I was a bit bummed about it,” she said at the time.

‘With all the shootings’ [in schools]and how politically everything is turned upside down, bullshit that happens that’s not cool.

“I think we need more positivity.”

Nikki has been on the cover of YRB, Esquire, appeared on the pages of ELLE, Genlux, People, US Weekly, InTouch, Life & Style, and was spotlighted by E!, Access Hollywood, Extra, VH1, and Good Day LA .

Meanwhile, she saw her longtime boyfriend Kim snapping photos with her sisters at Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party this week.

The star didn’t seem to enjoy the shot and spat it out.

Kardashian appears to be doing well following her divorce from nine-month-old boyfriend, 28-year-old SNL star Pete Davidson, who dated Kate Beckinsale and was once engaged to Ariana Grande.