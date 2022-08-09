Kim Kardashian wears metallic latex crop top to promote new Beats By Dre

Kim Kardashian has posed in some sexy metallic latex workout ensembles for a new campaign with Beats By Dre.

The two power houses have joined forced to collaborate on a new wireless earbud collection for Beats Fit Pro called Beats X Kim, and will cost £199.99 a pop.

Kim, 41, said; ‘I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.

‘This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.’

And in a behind the scenes video, Kim added that the headphones were a ‘game changer’ for her but that she wanted a model in a ‘neutral tone.’

Wearing a silver lates ensemble, she said: ‘Since you’re wearing something every day. I wanted something to be able to blend in. I’ve never seen any tech products, particularly headphones in neutral colours.

‘I found an artist that would paint the headphones and then I thought, why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples I was just creating for fun.

‘They didn’t have a product like that out there before. I was just bringing my creative concept and my colour palette to a brand that I’ve always respected and loved.

‘And when we reached out, they understood the vision right away. There’s nothing better and more gratifying than seeing a final product and it being exactly what you envisioned.

‘I think I would just want people to understand that this is also a fashion accessory that’s usable and user friendly and it doesn’t have to be anything loud. It can just blend in with what you are wearing. It’s kind of a statement.

‘Whether it’s music or your conversations or your work life, or you’re running around and you have your Fit Pros in, I just feel like life is so crazy, everything else should just be really simple,’

Kim models the new neutral range which come in Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) and the range will be available for purchase online Tuesday, August 16, at Apple.com/kim and in stores on Wednesday, August 17.

The stunner was first pictured wearing a pair of purple Beats Fit Pro earbuds while running errands in LA in October, before they were even announced.

Apple acquired Beats Electronics in 2014 in a $3 billion deal with the company’s founders Dr Dre and Jimmy Lovine.

Beats Electronics is best known for its ‘Beats by Dr Dre’ line of trendy headphones that compete with other consumer electronics companies, including Skullcandy, Sennheiser Electronic and Bose.

The Beats Fit Pro pulls many features from its predecessor, Beats Studio Buds, like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), plus Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing with Apple devices and Hey Siri.

They come with a charging case that mirrors the PowerBeats Pro.

The new earbuds provide six hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or seven hours with Adaptive EQ, which adjust sound based on your listening environment and the fit of the earbuds – a feature in AirPods Pro and the new AirPods 3.

Combined with the charging case, users can get 27 to 30 hours of battery life.

The Beats Studio Buds were the first of the company’s products to be truly Android-friendly and this is likely to carry over with the the Beast Fit Pro: quick pairing, battery levels and the Android Beats app includes custom controls.