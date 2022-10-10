Kim Kardashian wears catsuit and heels while on mom duty at football with son Saint…after Kanye’s

Kim Kardashian made a breathtaking appearance as she stylishly played the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium.

The reality star, 41, was joined by her six-year-old son, Saint, as they happily watched the anticipated match together earlier Sunday.

The beauty was decked out from head to toe in Balenciaga pieces, while her son showed his support for the LA Rams by wearing the team’s blue suit shortly after her ex, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic outburst on social media.

The mother of four, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and North, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, wore a luxurious ensemble to attend the match.

She slipped into slim-fitting Balenciaga leggings with a gray stripe and the brand’s logo on the waist.

The activewear piece, which costs about $795, showcased her fit physique and curves.

Kim added a long sleeve shirt and a Balenciaga sports bra for a stylish edge to her ensemble. The sports bra can be purchased for $650.

For an extra pop of color, the TV personality sported a vibrant blue $3,000 Balenciaga Crocodile Handbag, also showing her support for the LA Rams.

To spice up her look for the special outing, the talented beauty wore large black sunglasses.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle, which made her hair fall straight over her shoulders.

Kim donned a pair of black high-heeled ankle boots to complete her overall pre-game ensemble.

Her son, Saint, seemed cheerful as he donned a blue printed T-shirt to support the LA Rams. He added a large blue necklace as an extra accessory.

Later in the day, Saint donned a Rams number five jersey along with a cap and posed for a little photo shoot in the outfit.

Shortly after kick-off, Kim and Saint were in the stands cheering their team.

The SKIMS founder filmed her son jumping up and down excitedly as the LA Rams scored or threw a successful pass.

After the game, Kim took Saint to the field to snap some memorable snaps. You could see them kneeling on the turf to get perfect angles for the photos.

The mother-son duo seemed to be in good spirits as they enjoyed a relaxing Sunday outing to watch the much-loved sport.

Kim also shared an assortment of photos and videos on her own Instagram story that captured a few moments of the day.

The star, who is in law school, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her time at the LA Rams game on her Instagram to her 331 million followers.

She shared a photo she had taken as the two stepped onto the pitch at the crowded stadium. Saint was pictured next to a friend who had also attended the anticipated match. The two posed adorable next to the end zone.

Kim also shared a photo of her Rams merchandise, with her Balenciaga bag in the middle of the items.

A few reels were uploaded where she filmed Saint celebrating the Rams scoring a touchdown. You could see him jumping up and down, waving his hands in the air while supporting the team.

The businesswoman glanced at her view of the pitch from their seats in the large stadium.

