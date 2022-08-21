Kim Kardashian throws spa party in her BATHROOM for gal pal Olivia Pierson’s birthday

Kim Kardashian’s bathroom is so huge and luxurious that she was able to throw a birthday party in it on Saturday.

The 41-year-old reality star had a spa installed there in honor of her friend Olivia Pierson, known from WAGS LA, who turned 33 that day.

Kim pulled out all the stops for the occasion, even enlisting celebrity dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian to provide facials to the guests.

Swank: Kim Kardashian (left) threw a spa party in her bathroom on Saturday, welcoming (from left) Olivia Pierson, Nicole Williams, Sophia Pierson and Natalie Halcro

Kim’s expansive bathroom features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer dazzling views of a lush lavender grove planted on the doorstep.

She started her Insta Stories to treat her more than 329 million followers to a few glimpses of the spa setup she arranged for the party.

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian was among the invitees, as well as birthday girl sister Sophia Pierson and cousin Natalie Halcro.

Former NFL star Larry English’s wife Nicole Williams, who appeared on WAGS LA like Olivia, was also part of the festivities.

Lap of luxury: The 41-year-old reality star had a spa installed there in honor of her boyfriend Olivia Pierson of WAGS LA fame, who turned 33 that day

Festive: Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, who is also the artistic director of the famous George V hotel in Paris, arranged an exhibition of floating white roses for ‘Olivia’s Oasis’

Roaming about: Kim’s expansive bathroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with dazzling views of a lush lavender grove planted on its doorstep

How the Other Half Live: She started her Insta Stories to treat her 329-plus million followers to a few glimpses of the spa setup she arranged for the party

I’m setting up a spa in my bathroom for Olivia’s birthday, so we’re going to have a girls’ day,” Kim cooed, showing off the massage tables and luxurious treats.

Famed florist Jeff Leatham, who is also the artistic director of the famous George V hotel in Paris, arranged an exhibition of floating white roses for ‘Olivia’s Oasis’.

While they indulged, the beneficiaries of Kim’s “girl’s day” could stay hydrated by drinking ice water with cucumber slices.

A rack of matching white bathrobes stood by the window, and the revelers were also decked out in matching slippers.

Awesome: I’m setting up a spa in my bathroom for Olivia’s birthday, so we’re going to have a girls day out,” Kim cooed as she showed off the massage tables and luxurious treats

Only the best: A rack of matching white bathrobes was placed by the window and the partygoers were also decked out in matching slippers

“Okay, and to top it all off Olivia’s Oasis, none other than Dr. Ourian here to give everyone a little Coolaser facial,” Kim explained, introducing the doctor to her fans.

Hailing from Iran, Simon Ourian is the founder of the Beverly Hills skincare clinic Epione, which has attracted a dazzling celebrity clientele ranging from Lisa Vanderpump to Sofia Vergara to Lady Gaga.

He developed a form of facial treatment called a ‘Coolaser’ that uses lasers for skin resurfacing to solve problems like wrinkles, acne scars and sun damage.

About: Kim’s latest spa therapy with her girlfriends comes on the heels of her breakup from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28, with whom she dated for nine months

When he appeared on Kim’s Insta Stories, he promised to make her and her guests “even more beautiful” with his treatment.

“It will make the skin look much tighter and finer, you will lose the fine lines, discoloration and just the sun damage of summer,” he shared.

Kim’s latest spa therapy with her friends comes on the heels of her breakup from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28, who she dated for nine months.

Seduced by the NDE: They met when she hosted Saturday Night Live last October and shared a kiss with him during an Aladdin-themed sketch

They met when she hosted Saturday Night Live last October and shared a kiss with him during an Aladdin-themed skit.

She was immediately attracted to him after hearing the online rumors about his “big d*** energy” that started swirling years ago when his then-fiance Ariana Grande slyly tweeted about his “10 inches.”

Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she has four children, had an increasingly lively feud with her and Pete early on in their relationship.