Kim Kardashian thief says he feels NO guilt for gunpoint Paris robbery

One of the perpetrators of Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery has spoken out, stating that he does not feel guilty about the crime.

Yunis Abbas is one of 12 elderly men arrested for the break-in in which Kardashian was tied up at gunpoint while the gang of thieves now known as the “Grandpa Robbers” looted $10 million worth of jewelry from her luxurious hotel suite.

In a new interview with VICE NewsAbbas confirmed that he developed the idea for the heist after seeing Kardashian repeatedly flaunting her jewelry on social media.

“Because she was throwing money away, I was there to pick it up, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care,’ he said with a chuckle. ‘I do not give a hoot.’

He also revealed details of the robbery itself, claiming that Kardashian’s “secretary” tried to call for help, but called 911 despite being in France.

Kim was tied up at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry in October 2016 while attending Paris Fashion Week

When asked about celebrities posting about their valuables on the internet, Abbas defiantly argued, “They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it. For some people it’s provocative.’

Kardashian reportedly experienced flashbacks after the robbery, where she feared she would be raped or killed.

Abbas acknowledged, “You won’t come out unscathed. We didn’t expect this. Of course she must be traumatized.’

When the crime was committed in October 2016, all the men were in their 60s or 70s, prompting the French media to refer to them as the “grandpa robbers.”

One of the pieces Abbas and his gang took with them was the $4 million 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring that Kardashian had gotten from Kanye West.

“I went online and it’s true, I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring, I saw her showing it everywhere, and we knew this information through social media,” Abbas said as he explained the crime to VICE News.

At the time, he was less aware of her than of her husband “but I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond into the pool on that episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I thought, “She has a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.”‘

Abbas may have been referring to an infamous episode where Kardashian lost a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora.

She made herself hysterical about the earring and annoyed her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was suffering: “Kim, there are people who are dying.”

The “grandpa robbers” found out online that Kim Kardashian was on his way to Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 “so we went there to explore.”

They successfully traced her to the Hotel De Pourtales in the 8th arrondissement, and according to Abbas they were there “from midnight” on the night of the crime.

Kardashian’s sisters had left the hotel that night with their bodyguard Pascal Duvier in tow, leaving Kim Kardashian vulnerable.

“We entered through the small door that was open on the inside,” Abbas said. “As soon as we entered, we took over the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we went looking for the keys to the bedroom she was staying in.’

He explained, “I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went upstairs with the janitor to go to Madame Kardashian’s room.”

The men who broke into her suite tied her up, gagged her and threw her in the bathtub while she allegedly begged for her life.

When Abbas’s ‘colleagues’ came downstairs, he said, ‘Madame Kardashian’s secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States, which scared us, causing them to lose a lot of time. And when we got out, there was a bunch of police outside who knew nothing about the robbery.’

As he rode off on his bike, Abbas dropped a $30,000 diamond-encrusted cross, and France 24 reports that it was discovered hours later by a passerby.

However, Abbas told VICE that his arrest was the result of leaving some of his DNA on the janitor while tying him up so the police could track him down, a task made easier by the fact that he “already had a criminal record.” had’.

Abbas then spent 22 months in prison but was released on health grounds and has since published a memoir about the robbery.

Aomar Ait Khedache, one of the men arrested for the robbery, told French police that the engagement ring was the only remaining piece of Kardashian’s stolen jewelry.

early 2017, Le Monde received a transcript of Khedache’s police interrogation, explaining that his gang had melted down and sold the rest of the loot.

“To ensure that the jewelry is never recognized, we made a joint decision to melt them down,” he said, claiming their loot had been taken to Antwerp’s diamond trading center.

Kardashian later told David Letterman that the experience made her so “paranoid” for a year that she would constantly have “half a dozen” security guards at her home in Calabasas.

Last year, five years after the robbery, she revealed that she was still so scarred by the incident that she no longer keeps jewelry at home, even in a safe.

‘I can’t sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or whatever in my house. I just don’t live my life like that,” she said in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians special.

She insisted “never have expensive things in her house” and “As for jewelry, if I wear something, it’s borrowed. It’s fake.’

Kardashian claimed that after the robbery, she became a “completely different person” “in the best way” by tempering her materialism.

Before the test, she had to have ‘the coolest car, the best wheels, the best outfit and that’s why I thought I was the s**t. I thought that made me,” she said.

“The things I appreciated before that happened were really very different from what I appreciate now,” said the reality star, who is now a mother of four. “It’s nice to get dressed and stuff, but things don’t make me.”

Last November, the 12 “grandpa robbers” were indicted on several charges related to the Paris jewel robbery that sent shockwaves across the world.

French law protects Kardashian from cross-examination, meaning she doesn’t have to see her accused attackers in court.