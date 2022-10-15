Kim Kardashian supports La La Anthony helping incarcerated men after advocating Gunna’s jail release

Kim Kardashian re-posted her best friend La La Anthony’s Instagram post detailing her experience visiting Riker’s Island to help incarcerated men and offer advice.

The reality star, 41, who has been involved in assisting both men and women incarcerated in the past, thanked her close friend for “fighting this battle” and being an “inspiration.”

The day before, the star claimed that rapper, Gunna, was being held in prison on gang-related charges with no “evidence” after being charged in May along with fellow musician Young Thug.

The mother of four shared La La’s post, capturing a moment when she visited Rikers Island with rapper Lil Baby, where they spent time giving help and inspiration to young inmates.

‘I have to pull out my best friend! @lala has spent hours and hours on Rikers Island for the past few months, spending time when young men are incarcerated and helping them give advice and not just teach them, but come home with a heavy heart and learn so much for themselves ,’ Kim typed out .

The star added: “I love you for having fought this battle and for being such an inspiration to me and so many others!”

She also posted another photo of her best friend posing with her 15-year-old son, Kiyan, who also accompanied her with Lil Baby.

Like La La, the founder of SKIMS has been involved in criminal justice reform while also being an advocate for those she believes have been wrongfully imprisoned over the years.

Earlier Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to express her claims that rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was being held in prison with little to “no evidence” on gang-related charges, including both armed robbery and murder.

“Imagine being in a jail cell for 155 days without bail, when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,” Kim began her text message.

“That’s where my friend Sergio is today after being denied bail for the third time, despite there being no evidence whatsoever that he committed a crime.”

The two stars both attended the 2022 MET Gala in New York City in May, shortly before his arrest.

“He appreciated my interest in criminal justice reform and asked me to look into his cousin’s case,” she said, presumably referring to their first meeting earlier this year.

Kim added that she had been working with the legal team of musicians lately, adding that “the facts of his case are yet another example of why the ‘judicial system’ is anything but fair.”

The Kardashians star then went on to provide some “facts” that she believed supported her claims, such as “prosecutors” claiming he was in a gang, but the witness statement “specifies that he is not in a gang and the witness is not really know him…’

With Gunna’s trial set for January next year, the businesswoman said he “deserves better” with the hashtag “#FreeGunna” at the end of her post.

Liberation of Incarcerated Women: During her journey in prison reform, Kim helped free women, like Crystal Munoz, from long prison terms

In addition to defending Gunna, Kim has helped free those who have been imprisoned in the past, such as Crystal Munoz in 2020.

She was sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug conspiracy and forced to abandon her 5-month-old baby and welcomed a second child in prison.

At the time of her leniency, when the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, sent a tweet about the situation.

“Crystal was chained by prison guards while giving birth to her second daughter,” she typed. “Crystal Case was highlighted in the First Step Act, which banned the degrading and inhumane treatment of hooking female prisoners during childbirth.”

Two other women she helped free from incarceration and lengthy prison terms were Judith Negron and Tynice Hall.

In particular, Kim has worked towards earning a law degree and passed her baby bar exam in December 2021.