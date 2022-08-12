Kim Kardashian struggles to drink liquor as she joins TikTok’s ‘first shot’ trend

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned figure as she struggled to snap photos at Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party on Thursday.

The 41-year-old businesswoman joined TikTok’s recent “first shot” trend – where partygoers are all filmed drinking their first liquor for a compilation video.

In the clip shared by Kylie’s BFF, Yris Palmer Kim showed off her incredible gym-honed physique in a black bikini before boarding the yacht where the birthday party was being held.

Kim looked nervous as she drank the liquid before pulling a disgusted face after taking the photo from the glass.

Elsewhere in the clip, Kylie was also shown doing her “first shot” of the day – which she also struggled with – looking classy in a patterned bodycon dress.

Kim looked fabulous in her one-shoulder design swimwear and high-waisted briefs.

She wore her long blond locks in loose waves over her shoulders and wore her trademark Balenciaga sunglasses.

Another clip later in the evening showed Kim had a hilarious accident at Kylie’s 25th birthday party when she couldn’t handle a shot of liquor and ended up spitting it out.

The reality TV icon’s subsequent coughing fit of the ill-timed shot was captured in a TikTok video Kylie posted showing some highlights from her birthday party aboard a yacht.

Ironically, it turned out to be Kim who suggested that everyone drink a shot while her youngest sister opened her presents.

On board the yacht were several of Kylie’s relatives, including Kim, her sister Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Stassie Karanikolaou, family friend La La Anthony, and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The compilation video featured footage of Kylie taking a shot of what looked like tequila before sucking on an orange slice.

But as she sat down to open her presents, a voice sounded like Kim’s: “Does anyone have a chance I can take?”

‘Yes!’ Kylie and the other guests immediately yelled, as the person Kylie was filming turned to show Kim in her gorgeous red knit dress sitting with her legs up on the couch.

The video continued with Kylie opening her presents while saving Kim’s shot as the grand finale.

The Skims founder held her head back with her shot as her friends and family followed suit, but suddenly she leaned forward and spat some of the alcohol into her glasses, which were filled with juice.

She looked up with a pained look, barely able to speak as she coughed: “It’s so…” she began, but her cough drowned out her response.

Aside from her drinking accident, Kim seemed to be having a great time despite her recent split with former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Though the two handled the low-key split with grace, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was reportedly furious after her ex-husband posted a meme featuring a fake New York Times headline, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.” .

He then deleted the post and his Instagram is now bald again.

A source close to the reality star told DailyMail.com: “Kim won’t vouch for this. She demands that Kanye take down the mail, but he won’t.’

They continued, “She defended Pete vigorously. She will never come to Kanye again because of the way he treated the people she loves and respects.

“She has gone out of her way to have a good co-parenting situation for the kids. She doesn’t like this kind of behavior from him.’

The source added: ‘Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still going on. She thinks people shouldn’t like this post – and Instagram shouldn’t allow this kind of harassment.”

The former couple, who got together after sharing a stage kiss on SNL when she made her hosting debut in October 2021, have decided to just be friends after their different schedules made it difficult to spend time together.

While she’s stayed in the US, Pete has had to spend time in Australia lately while filming a project.

When Kim wasn’t in the spotlight, Kylie stunned in her shimmering off-the-shoulder dress as she unveiled a striking rust-colored Hermès Birkin bag to match the orange box and wrapping paper.

‘So beautiful!’ the cosmetics magnate gushed. “I’ve never even seen anything like it!”

It was a rare 100k tricolor Hermès Birkin that her mother Kris gave her for her 25th birthday.